F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

Charles Leclerc qualified as quickest for the 12th time today. The Ferrari driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2022 Miami Grand Prix. It was the third pole of the season for the Monegasque driver and the 233rd pole for the Ferrari team.

Q1 session

Esteban Ocon could not take part this qualifying session. The French driver crashed the Alpine A522 into the wall of turn 14 during FP3 earlier today. The carbon chassis was cracked and the Alpine pit crew just didn't have enough time to built up a new car to take part.

Kevin Magnussen was the first who entered the brand new track to get into Q2. The Haas driver also set the first lap time this session which was a 1:33.148. After all drivers had set a lap time Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had driven the quickest lap. He clocked a 1:29.474 min, which was 0.362 sec. quicker than Max Verstappen who was second in the Red Bull. Carlos Sainz was third in the Ferrari on +0.605s.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the drop zone were Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Alex Albon (Williams) and Ocon. Hamilton jumped from P16 to P5 and pushed out Magnussen. Gasly also improved enough end jumped to P14 to push out Zhou Guanyu.

Q2 session

In the second session the other Haas driver who did make it to Q2, Mick Schumacher was the first who went out to set a banker lap of 1:30.423 min.

With five minutes to the fastest driver was again Leclerc. He now drove a lap time of 1:29.130 min. George Russell had not set a lap time up till now and had to get one in to get to Q3. The other driver who had to improve to get into Q3 were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

In the end only Stroll improved enough to get into Q3. He pushed out Alpine driver Fernando Alonso who only came short 0.04s.

Q3 session

The last 12 minutes was kicked off by Leclerc who was fallowed by his Ferrari team mate Sainz on to the track.

Lelcerc's first flying lap was done in 1:29.055 min. His team mate Sainz was only 0.080 slower. Verstappen did even go faster than both Ferraris and was quickest after the first run with a 1:28.991 min.

In the final run Leclerc and Sainz improved to try and get on top of Verstappen. The Dutchman seemed to ask to much from the Red Bull and had to settle for 3rd.

