F1 Starting Grid 2022 Miami F1 Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Miami Grand Prix Race Hard Rock Stadium
Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:30 Local | 21:30 CET | 20:30 UK | 12:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

Ferrari scored their first front row qualifying since 2019 Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Ferrari's performance was a bit unexpected, because Red Bull was looking very strong during the free practice sessions.

Both Red Bull drivers will benefit from their 10 kph higher top speed on the three DRS zones. Whether or not they will benefit from that enough during tomorrow's race is yet to be seen, because the Ferrari is a lot faster in the corners.

Fernando Alonso had a disappointing session and was expected to qualify the Alpine towards P5. The Spanish driver got held op a lot in his final lap and ended up on P11.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:28,796
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:28,986+0,190s
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28,991+0,195s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:29,036+0,240s
577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:29,475+0,679s
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29,625+0,829s
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:29,690+0,894s
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29,750+0,954s
922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:29,932+1,136s
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:30,676+1,880s
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30,160+1,364s
1263George RussellMercedes1:30,173+1,377s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:30,214+1,418s
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:30,310+1,514s
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:30,423+1,627s
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,975+2,179s
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:31,020+2,224s
1823Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,266+2,470s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,325+2,529s
2031Esteban OconAlpine-

