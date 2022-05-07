F1 Starting Grid 2022 Miami F1 Grand Prix

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:30 Local | 21:30 CET | 20:30 UK | 12:30 LA | 04:30 Tokio

Ferrari scored their first front row qualifying since 2019 Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Ferrari's performance was a bit unexpected, because Red Bull was looking very strong during the free practice sessions.

Both Red Bull drivers will benefit from their 10 kph higher top speed on the three DRS zones. Whether or not they will benefit from that enough during tomorrow's race is yet to be seen, because the Ferrari is a lot faster in the corners.

Fernando Alonso had a disappointing session and was expected to qualify the Alpine towards P5. The Spanish driver got held op a lot in his final lap and ended up on P11.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Miami GP

