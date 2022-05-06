Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: dry 34.2°C

Tarmac: wet 50.8°C

Humidity: 43%

Wind: 1.3 m/s SE

Pressure: 1013.2 bar

The very first practice session for the inaugural Miami Formula One Grand Prix on the brand new Miami International Autodrome track started off under very hot weather circumstances.

Mercedes had brought a new front and back wing with them to try and solve their porpoising problem without losing to much performance.

After 10 minutes Verstappen was quickest with a 1.33.449 min. in the Red Bull RB18 using a set of soft tyres. Ferrari driver showed the F1-75 is also fast around the Hard Rock Stadium track and was one minute later 0.009 sec. faster on medium compound tyres.

The drivers were going out as soon as the Miami track opened to lean the anti-clock wise running new track. Halfway the session Verstappen was asked to return the pits because the team spotted a temperature problem with the car. At that moment the driver order was 1. Sainz, 2. Leclerc (+0.112s), 3. Norris (+0.172s), 4. Perez (+0.316s), 5. Russell (+0.507s), 6. Alonso, 7 Verstappen, 8. Hamilton, 9. Gasly and 10. Bottas. Sainz now lapped the track with a 1:32.443 min.

Up till then Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and Haas driver Mick Schumacher were the slowest. Schumacher was 4 sec. slower than Sainz.

With 25 minutes to go Bottas had lost the rear of the Alfa Romeo at turn 7 and ran backwards into the barrier. The rear of the Alfa Romeo got severely damaged and the Finnish driver couldn't go on. The session got red flagged to recover Bottas' car.

It took 10 minutes before the session restarted and both Red Bulls who had a cooling problem earlier also went out to gather more data. Sainz's run was cut short again when he was having a big spin with the Ferrari in turn 4 and luckily only got a puncture by it and returned to the pits for a new set of tyres.

with 9 minutes to go Verstappen was quickest again. Williams driver Alex Albon was now second (+0.577s) and both Mercedes' drivers third and forth with Russell on front of Hamilton.

The track evolution was rather big as more rubber was put down by the cars.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Miami F1 GP

