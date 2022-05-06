First Free Practice Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Weather: dry  34.2°C
Tarmac: wet  50.8°C
Humidity: 43%
Wind: 1.3 m/s SE
Pressure: 1013.2 bar

The very first practice session for the inaugural Miami Formula One Grand Prix on the brand new Miami International Autodrome track started off under very hot weather circumstances.

Mercedes had brought a new front and back wing with them to try and solve their porpoising problem without losing to much performance.

After 10 minutes Verstappen was quickest with a 1.33.449 min. in the Red Bull RB18 using a set of soft tyres. Ferrari driver showed the F1-75 is also fast around the Hard Rock Stadium track and was one minute later 0.009 sec. faster on medium compound tyres.

The drivers were going out as soon as the Miami track opened to lean the anti-clock wise running new track. Halfway the session Verstappen was asked to return the pits because the team spotted a temperature problem with the car. At that moment the driver order was 1. Sainz, 2. Leclerc (+0.112s), 3. Norris (+0.172s), 4. Perez (+0.316s), 5. Russell (+0.507s), 6. Alonso, 7 Verstappen, 8. Hamilton, 9. Gasly and 10. Bottas. Sainz now lapped the track with a 1:32.443 min.

Up till then Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and Haas driver Mick Schumacher were the slowest. Schumacher was 4 sec. slower than Sainz.

With 25 minutes to go Bottas had lost the rear of the Alfa Romeo at turn 7 and ran backwards into the barrier. The rear of the Alfa Romeo got severely damaged and the Finnish driver couldn't go on. The session got red flagged to recover Bottas' car.

It took 10 minutes before the session restarted and both Red Bulls who had a cooling problem earlier also went out to gather more data. Sainz's run was cut short again when he was having a big spin with the Ferrari in turn 4 and  luckily only got a puncture by it and returned to the pits for a new set of tyres.

with 9 minutes to go Verstappen was quickest again. Williams driver Alex Albon was now second (+0.577s) and both Mercedes' drivers third and forth with Russell on front of Hamilton.

The track evolution was rather big as more rubber was put down by the cars.

FP1 Times Table 2022 Miami F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:31,09826S
263George RussellMercedes1:31,169+0,071s23S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,277+0,179s14S
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:31,301+0,203s22S
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:31,498+0,400s27S
655Carlos SainzFerrari1:31,528+0,430s25M
723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,854+0,756s20S
844Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,956+0,858s23S
920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:32,559+1,461s20S
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:32,592+1,494s21S
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,615+1,517s26S
1214Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,884+1,786s31S
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:33,020+1,922s23S
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:33,024+1,926s24S
1531Esteban OconAlpine1:33,417+2,319s27S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,576+2,478s23S
1777Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:33,773+2,675s13M
1822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:34,043+2,945s27S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:34,945+3,847s20S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35,637+4,539s27S

 

