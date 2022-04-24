Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP

Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: wet/dry 13.1°C

Tarmac: wet 17.0°C

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 1.7 m/s NE

Pressure: 1000.7 bar

Max Verstappen scored his 22nd F1 race win today. The Dutch driver won the 3rd Emilia Romagna F1 GP. It was his second race win of the 2022 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole. It was the 77th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2022 Emilia Romagna F1 GP Race Report

The grand prix started off dry, but the track was still damp because it had rained a couple of hours before the race. Both Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had a great start and took the lead with Verstappen in the lead going down to turn 1. Both Ferraris with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz behind the wheel had a poor start and lots a lot of places. Leclerc fell back to P4 behind the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Sainz and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo were fighting for P5 in the first chicane and had a collision. Sainz spun and beached in the gravel pit backwards. Ricciardo was able to drive trough the gravel and return to the track. A safety car was deployed to recover the Ferrari.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher lost the rear coming out the turn 2 and hit the right sidepod of the Alpine driven by Fernando Alonso. Schumacher got on the grass, lost a couple of places, but was able to go on.

After the restart the Alpine lost the sidepod almost completely on the mainstraight when he got passed by the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Alonso drove back to the pits to retire in lap 7. Leclerc passed Norris the next lap on the main straight.

George Russell had a great start and gained five places at the start and was driving around on P6 behind Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Ten laps into the race Verstappen was leading Perez by 4.5 sec. Lelcerc was 2.5 sec. behind Perez and Norris was almost 7 sec. on P4.

In Lap 12 Russell passed Magnussen for P5 and two laps later Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas did the same. Magnussen now had lost two places in two laps and seemed to have a lot less grip then his competitors. There was a chance of rain, but Ricciardo was the first to switch to medium slick tyres in lap 17.

Ricciardo showed the slicks were a lot faster than the intermediates and a lot of cars pitted one lap later. Race leader Verstappen pitted in lap 19, the stop took only 2.3 second. His Ferrari rival Leclerc who was on P3 did the same. His stop took 3.7 sec. When Leclerc return to the track he was in front of Perez, but because Perez had warmed-up his tyres one lap more, the Mexican was able to re-pass the Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon and Hamilton almost collided in the pits and Ocon received a 5 seconds penalty because of the unsafe release. Bottas had a very slow pitstop, but was lucky not to loose his excellent P6.

Perez on P2 was under threat by Leclerc after he made mistake in lap 28 and had to cut the chicane at turn 15. Half way the grand prix Verstappen was already lapping the back makers and had increased his lead by 10 seconds on Perez. Leclerc was 1.2 sec. behind Perez and 15s behind Leclerc on P4 was Norris. Russell was still on P5 and was already 35 seconds behind the race leader.

Russell's teammate and seven times WC Hamilton was fighting with Gasly in the AlphaTauri for P13. The British driver must had one of his hardest races of his F1 career. In lap 35 DRS got enabled by race control, which still didn't gave Hamilton the speed to get passed the AlphaTauri. To make things worse Hamilton got a blue flag on lap 40 to let race leader Verstappen through.

In lap 50 Leclerc pitted for a set of soft tyres try and score the extra point for fastest lap. Leclerc had lost his P3 to Norris when he return to the track. At the end of the lap Leclerc was already able to overtake Norris on his fresh set of tyres. Perez also pitted to defend P2. In lap 52 Leclerc was only 0.5s behind the Red Bull and did set the fastest lap to 1:18.849 min. The next lap Leclerc made an error at turn 14 and pushed way too much to try and get into the DRS zone of Perez. The Ferrari driver spun and even hit the barrier with the left side of the Ferrari. He drove back to the pits to get a new front wing and returned to the tarmac as ninth.

Some fierce battles were going on for several positions. Bottas was fighting for P4 with Russell and Williams driver Alex Albon who was on P12 was fighting until the finish line with Gasly and Hamilton.

It was the first time since the 2016 Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull to score a 1-2 finish.

Classification 2022 Emilia Romagna GP

Penalties:

Esteban Ocon (Alpine no. 31) - 5 second time penalty applied as per in-race Stewards' decision - Unsafe release

Fastest lap: 1:18.446 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull (no.1) lap 55

Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship

Check out F1 2022 Calendar

Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings

Check out All Time F1 Driver Records

Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: