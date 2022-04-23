Second Free Practice Results 2022 Emilia Romagna F1 GP

Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP
Track: Autodromo Imola

Sergio Perez driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB18 on track at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 19.2°C
Tarmac: dry 31.3°C
Humidity: 48%
Wind: 1.7 m/s SW
Pressure: 1003.2 bar

The Imola track was dry for the first time this weekend during the second free practice before the Sprint starts this afternoon. Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou clocked the first lap time. The rookies lap time was a 1:24.826 min.

Six minutes into the session Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton told his team on the radio he had a back drop of power. He did drove the quickest lap time up till then with a 1:21.880 min. Both Red Bulls started this FP2 on soft tyres, while Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes were on a set of medium tyres.

In the first quarter of the session Sergio Perez was almost 0.9s quicker than his teammate Verstappen. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo wasn't able to go out, because the mechanics were still working on his car. Valtteri Bottas also was waiting in the Alfa Romeo garage, because his car also had a technical issue that still had to be fixed. Both drivers didn't drive any laps in the dry this session.

20 minutes into the session Lando Norris drove back to his McLaren box, because he seemed to have a brake problem.

Half way the session the Mercedes team had also fitted the soft tyres underneath both W13 cars. Russell and Hamilton showed some good pace on those tyres in dry conditions, with Russell on P1 with a 1:19.457 min. Perez was second on +0.333s, Hamilton on P3 (+0.535s), Verstappen on P4 on +1.091s and Tsunoda on P5 (+1.131s). Both Ferraris were over two seconds slower and on P9 and P10 at that moment.

With 16 minutes to go Leclerc improved to P3. He showed the Ferrari was able to drive the same pace on the softs as the Red Bulls and Mercedes' drivers did. Five minutes before the end Perez showed he even was quicker on a set of 'slower' medium tyres.

Last season Valtteri Bottas was fastest during FP2. He did one lap of Imola in 1:16.564 min with the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 E. Romagna GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:19,45731S
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19,538+0,081s32M
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:19,740+0,283s34S
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19,992+0,535s33S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20,174+0,717s28S
655Carlos SainzFerrari1:20,258+0,801s30M
71Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,371+0,914s35M
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:20,381+0,924s34S
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20,439+0,982s36M
1024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:20,498+1,041s31S
1123Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20,591+1,134s33S
1220Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20,740+1,283s29S
1347Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,977+1,520s28M
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:21,149+1,692s37M
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,155+1,698s37S
1631Esteban OconAlpine1:21,179+1,722s29S
176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,263+1,806s30M
184Lando NorrisMcLaren1:23,821+4,364s5S
1977Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeono time-0-
203Daniel RicciardoMcLarenno time-0-

