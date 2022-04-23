Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP

Track: Autodromo Imola

Weather: dry 19.2°C

Tarmac: dry 31.3°C

Humidity: 48%

Wind: 1.7 m/s SW

Pressure: 1003.2 bar

The Imola track was dry for the first time this weekend during the second free practice before the Sprint starts this afternoon. Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou clocked the first lap time. The rookies lap time was a 1:24.826 min.

Six minutes into the session Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton told his team on the radio he had a back drop of power. He did drove the quickest lap time up till then with a 1:21.880 min. Both Red Bulls started this FP2 on soft tyres, while Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes were on a set of medium tyres.

In the first quarter of the session Sergio Perez was almost 0.9s quicker than his teammate Verstappen. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo wasn't able to go out, because the mechanics were still working on his car. Valtteri Bottas also was waiting in the Alfa Romeo garage, because his car also had a technical issue that still had to be fixed. Both drivers didn't drive any laps in the dry this session.

20 minutes into the session Lando Norris drove back to his McLaren box, because he seemed to have a brake problem.

Half way the session the Mercedes team had also fitted the soft tyres underneath both W13 cars. Russell and Hamilton showed some good pace on those tyres in dry conditions, with Russell on P1 with a 1:19.457 min. Perez was second on +0.333s, Hamilton on P3 (+0.535s), Verstappen on P4 on +1.091s and Tsunoda on P5 (+1.131s). Both Ferraris were over two seconds slower and on P9 and P10 at that moment.

With 16 minutes to go Leclerc improved to P3. He showed the Ferrari was able to drive the same pace on the softs as the Red Bulls and Mercedes' drivers did. Five minutes before the end Perez showed he even was quicker on a set of 'slower' medium tyres.

Last season Valtteri Bottas was fastest during FP2. He did one lap of Imola in 1:16.564 min with the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2022 E. Romagna GP

