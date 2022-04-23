F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race at Imola

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP
Track: Autodromo Imola
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
The first Sprint qualifying race was much more fun than all Sprints combined from last season. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen messed up at the start, but stayed close enough behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on P2. Verstappen waited like a predator until Leclerc's tyres warn out to attack him to get back to P1.
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|30:39.567
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+2.975s
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+4.721s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+17.578s
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+24.561s
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+27.740s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+28.133s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+30.712s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+32.278s
|10
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+33.773s
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+36.284s
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+38.298s
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+40.177s
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+41.459s
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+42.910s
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+43.517s
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+43.794s
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+48.871s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+52.017s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|-
Hopefully, the race will be exciting & feature good battling like the Sprint. Even rain might impact matters.
You are probably sick of my MSC references, but he is starting right on the tail pf the best drivers in our sport, and ahead of two multi time WDC's. If there was a Sprint DOD, he's it. C'mon, Mick, POINTS.