F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race at Imola

23 April 2022 by    1 min read
Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP
Track: Autodromo Imola

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The first Sprint qualifying race was much more fun than all Sprints combined from last season. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen messed up at the start, but stayed close enough behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on P2. Verstappen waited like a predator until Leclerc's tyres warn out to attack him to get back to P1.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time
11Max VerstappenRed Bull30:39.567
216Charles LeclercFerrari+2.975s
311Sergio PérezRed Bull+4.721s
455Carlos SainzFerrari+17.578s
54Lando NorrisMcLaren+24.561s
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren+27.740s
777Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo+28.133s
820Kevin MagnussenHaas+30.712s
914Fernando AlonsoAlpine+32.278s
1047Mick SchumacherHaas+33.773s
1163George RussellMercedes+36.284s
1222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri+38.298s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin+40.177s
1444Lewis HamiltonMercedes+41.459s
1518Lance StrollAston Martin+42.910s
1631Esteban OconAlpine+43.517s
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri+43.794s
1823Alexander AlbonWilliams+48.871s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams+52.017s
2024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo-

2 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

  2. ReallyOldRacer

    You are probably sick of my MSC references, but he is starting right on the tail pf the best drivers in our sport, and ahead of two multi time WDC's. If there was a Sprint DOD, he's it. C'mon, Mick, POINTS.

What's your F1 fan opinion?

