F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race at Imola

Event: Emilia Romagna F1 GP

Track: Autodromo Imola

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The first Sprint qualifying race was much more fun than all Sprints combined from last season. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen messed up at the start, but stayed close enough behind Charles Leclerc's Ferrari on P2. Verstappen waited like a predator until Leclerc's tyres warn out to attack him to get back to P1.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Emilia Romagna GP

