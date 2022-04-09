F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian Grand Prix

9 April 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Australian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Albert Park Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc scored their second pole position this season. It will be the first time for the Monegasque driver to start from P1 at tomorrows Australian GP starting grid.

The Ferrari driver isn't backed by his teammate Carlos Sainz this time, who made some errors in his quali laps and will start from P9. Both Red Bulls are right behind Leclerc and might have a better race pace again.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:17,868
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:18,154+0,286s
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,240+0,372s
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,703+0,835s
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,825+0,957s
663George RussellMercedes1:18,933+1,065s
73Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,032+1,164s
831Esteban OconAlpine1:19,061+1,193s
955Carlos SainzFerrari1:19,408+1,540s
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine--
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,226+1,358s
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:19,410+1,542s
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,424+1,556s
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:20,155+2,287s
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,465+2,597s
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20,135+2,267s
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20,254+2,386s
185Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:21,149+3,281s
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,372+3,504s
2018Lance StrollAston Martin--

