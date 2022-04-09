F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Event: Australian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Albert Park Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio
Ferrari and Charles Leclerc scored their second pole position this season. It will be the first time for the Monegasque driver to start from P1 at tomorrows Australian GP starting grid.
The Ferrari driver isn't backed by his teammate Carlos Sainz this time, who made some errors in his quali laps and will start from P9. Both Red Bulls are right behind Leclerc and might have a better race pace again.
F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17,868
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,154
|+0,286s
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,240
|+0,372s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18,703
|+0,835s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,825
|+0,957s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18,933
|+1,065s
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:19,032
|+1,164s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19,061
|+1,193s
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:19,408
|+1,540s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|-
|-
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,226
|+1,358s
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,410
|+1,542s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,424
|+1,556s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:20,155
|+2,287s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20,465
|+2,597s
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20,135
|+2,267s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:20,254
|+2,386s
|18
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:21,149
|+3,281s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:21,372
|+3,504s
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|-
|-
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: