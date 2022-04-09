F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian Grand Prix

Event: Australian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Albert Park Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc scored their second pole position this season. It will be the first time for the Monegasque driver to start from P1 at tomorrows Australian GP starting grid.

The Ferrari driver isn't backed by his teammate Carlos Sainz this time, who made some errors in his quali laps and will start from P9. Both Red Bulls are right behind Leclerc and might have a better race pace again.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Australian GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: