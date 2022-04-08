Second Free Practice Results 2022 Australian F1 GP

Event: Australian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Albert Park Circuit

Weather: dry 20.5°C

Tarmac: dry 29°C

Humidity: 68%

Wind: 1.0 m/s NE

Pressure: 1019.9 bar

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was first out to start his second free practice for the 2022 Australian Formula One Grand Prix. A few spots of rain came down at the start of the session, so 12 cars went out right away to get some more dry lap data.

Bottas also put the first lap time on the leaderboard with a 1:22.410 min on medium compound tyres. McLaren driver Lando Norris' first lap time was 6 tents faster with a 1:21.852 on the same tyre compound. His teammate Daniel Ricciardo was a bit quicker right behind him and now was on P1, being 0.056s faster.

That wasn't until the Ferraris and Red Bulls had clocked lap times. When the Ferraris did got out after 5 minutes, Charles Leclerc was almost 0.9s quicker with a 1:20.898 min.

Twenty minutes into this FP2, Sebastian Vettel was still waiting in the garage for the Aston Martin mechanics to replace the engine in the back of his car. At this moment Sainz was now fastest and was the first to go under the 1:20's, clocking a 1:19.979 min. Leclerc (+0.196s) was second, Bottas was 3rd (+0.453s) and Alonso was 4th (+0.536s). All drivers were on the mediums.

Three drivers still had not put a lap time on the timesheet. These drivers were Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Vettel. Verstappen was over 1.2 sec. behind on P8 complaining about the high speed handling. The Dutchman came in and his team changed the rear suspension settings to improve it.

Halfway the session the top 3 lap times were driven on the soft tyre compound and Sainz improved to 1:19.376. The Spanish driver still was quickest, but Leclerc and Alpine driver Fernando Alonso were only 0.1s behind him.

A few minutes later Verstappen improved 0,8s and now was 4th fastest on a set of softs. He did have some traffic on turn 10 and lost about 0.7s to Sainz in the last sector.

Leclerc seemed to get the hang of the new track layout and even went below the 1:19's with a 1:18.978 min, being 0.398s quicker than Sainz on P2. Verstappen had improved to P3 on +0.408s and Alonso was still on P4 with 20 minutes to go. In last part of FP2 normally the race simulations are on the programme, but Verstappen did put in a few laps to try and improve and improved to P2, +0.245s behind Leclerc.

45 minutes into the session the news got out that Vettel's car was not going to be fixed soon enough to get out this session. A few minutes later a red flag was deployed because the other Aston Martin car driven by Lance Stroll had lost a part of the new upstanding front wheel aero wing.

The debris was quickly removed and all drivers drove as much laps to get some race simulation data to analyse. Mercedes is having a rough time for sure with George Russell on P11 and Lewis Hamilton on P13.

The quickest FP2 lap time in 2019 was a 1:22.600 min driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Australian GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: