Second Free Practice Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Miami Formula 1 GP (FP2)
7 May 2022 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Several cars driving on the Miami Hard Rock stadium track during FP2

Weather: dry  32.5°C
Tarmac: wet  41.7°C
Humidity: 56%
Wind: 1.6 m/s SSW
Pressure: 1011.4 bar

The second practice for the very first Miami Formula One Grand Prix started off a lot cooler than this morning's FP1.

After ten minutes the order was 1. Leclerc (1:31.131), 2. Gasly, 3. Sainz, 4. Zhou, 5. Ocon, 6. Alo, 7. Norris, 8. Ricciardo, 9. Stroll, 10. Tsunoda. Six drivers had not set a lap time. One of those drivers were Verstappen, Hamilton and Russell.

18 minutes into the session Carlos Sainz again wrecked the F1-75. He now spun round in turn 14 and damaged the left side of his car and had to step out of it. Again it took 10 minutes to recover the car and restart the session. Schumacher, Verstappen and Bottas had not record a lap time yet.

When Verstappen got out he said he wasn't able to steer. His rear brakes also were on fire. The Dutchman returned to the Red Bull pits to get the problem fixed and didn't got out anymore this session.

With 15 minutes to go George Russell was fastest with a 1:29.938 min driven with the upgraded Mercedes. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was second on +0.106 sec. Sergio Perez was 3rd on 0.212 sec.

13 minutes before the end another red flag was brought out to recover Nicholas Latifi's Williams who parked his car on the side of the road.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Miami F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:29,93818S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,044+0,106s21S
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:30,150+0,212s19S
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30,179+0,241s18S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:30,372+0,434s20S
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30,535+0,597s20M
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:30,547+0,609s20S
824Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:30,860+0,922s24S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:30,861+0,923s20S
1020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,921+0,983s19S
1155Carlos SainzFerrari1:30,964+1,026s9S
123Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:31,208+1,270s23S
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:31,260+1,322s23S
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:31,393+1,455s23S
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:31,587+1,649s21S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:31,631+1,693s23S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:31,710+1,772s21M
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:32,913+2,975s14S
191Max VerstappenRed Bullno time-1S
2077Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeono time-27S

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Second Free Practice Results 2022 Miami F1 GP

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    I understand that ignorance is not a character flaw, it's a learning opportunity. But, embarrassing question from social media, "Why are they using white flags? Is it because there is so much blue by the side of the track?" We've still got a bit to learn here in the promised land, but we'll get there.

    Best part of FP2 was the Andretti interview. If only everyone was so forthcoming. Oh, and the shot of the bikini clad mermaids by the 'pools' just for Swede.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *