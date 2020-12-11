F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W11 - 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Friday

Weather: dry 23.7°C

Tarmac: dry 27.0°C

Humidity : 47.6%

Wind : 1.4 m/s E

Pressure: 1017.4 bar

The second practice for the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is very important. This FP2 was driven during the twilight zone. Because the weather and time will be more or less the same for tomorrow's qualifying and Sunday's race it's very important learn how the cars change with the sudden temperature drop. After the sun had set the track temperature during FP2 was 10°C lower than during FP1.

Halfway the session Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheet. Bottas was 0.2s quicker with a 1:36.276 min on medium tyres. Max Verstappen was 3rd on 0.7s in the Red Bull and Sergio Perez 4th on 1.2s. Alle times were set on the medium tyres.

With 20 minutes to go both George Russell with the Williams and Kimi Raikkonen with the Alfa Romeo had engine trouble. Russell was able to drive back to the pits to get it fixed. The car seemed to have an electrical problem.

Raikkonen wasn't that fortuned. The Alfa Romeo was already on fire before the Finnish driver was able to stop and the flames were coming out of the back. The Marshals were able to extinguish the fire but the car was heavily damaged. The Alfa Romeo mechanics will have a lot of work to do before tomorrow's FP3. The incident also caused the session to be stopped by a red flag.

With 4 minutes to go this practice session got a green light again. All cars went out again. When Hamilton went out he had a small gear problem and had to be restarted by his team. After one lap he drove back to the garage to swap the steering wheel for the 2nd time this session.

1:36.256 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP2 in Abu Dhabi and was set by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

FP2 Times Table 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

