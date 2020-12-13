2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit
Weather: dry 22.4°C
Tarmac: dry 25.6°C
Humidity : 62.4%
Wind : 2.9 m/s E
Pressure: 1016.3 bar
Max Verstappen won his second race of the 2020 season at Abu Dhabi today. He started from pole and won the twilight race held on the Yas Marina circuit for the first time. It was the 64th victory for the Red Bull Racing team and the 10th win for the Dutchman.
The start of the race was clean and not much positions changed until lap 10 when Sergio Perez had to retire the Racing Point due to a technical problem with the power unit. His retirement first caused a virtual safety car period that later changed into a real safety car period.
The VSC triggered a lot teams to do a pitstop to switch from medium and soft tyres to hard tyres. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) started on hard tyres and stayed as long as possible. Lewis Hamilton who was 3rd at that time told his team on the radio that it would be hard to drive to the end with a set of hard tyres.
Verstappen drove a very steady race and managed to go to the end with the hard tyres underneath his RB16. The Red Bull car was fitted with a new back wing. This back wing is the only backwing with 1 instead of 2 vertical uprights. This new wing creates less drag and a higher topspeed.
FP1 Times Table 2020 Abu Dhabi F1 GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|33
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:36:28.645
|0
|1
|25
|2
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|0
|2
|18
|3
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|0
|3
|15
|4
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|0
|5
|12
|5
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|0
|4
|10
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|0
|6
|8
|7
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|+0 laps
|0
|11
|6
|8
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|0
|9
|4
|9
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|+0 laps
|0
|10
|2
|10
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|+0 laps
|0
|8
|1
|11
|26
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|0
|7
|0
|12
|7
| Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|0
|15
|0
|13
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|0
|12
|0
|14
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|0
|13
|0
|15
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|0
|16
|0
|16
|99
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|0
|14
|0
|17
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+0 laps
|0
|18
|0
|18
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|0
|20
|0
|19
|51
| Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|+0 laps
|0
|17
|0
|DNF
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|Power unit
|0
|19
|0
Fastest lap: 1:40.926 min by Daniel Ricciardo, Renault RS20 on lap 55
