2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

13 December 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Sakhir F1 GP
Race Track: Bahrain Outer Track Circuit

Max Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi

Weather: dry  22.4°C
Tarmac: dry  25.6°C
Humidity : 62.4%
Wind : 2.9 m/s E
Pressure: 1016.3 bar

Max Verstappen won his second race of the 2020 season at Abu Dhabi today. He started from pole and won the twilight race held on the Yas Marina circuit for the first time. It was the 64th victory for the Red Bull Racing team and the 10th win for the Dutchman.

The start of the race was clean and not much positions changed until lap 10 when Sergio Perez had to retire the Racing Point due to a technical problem with the power unit. His retirement first caused a virtual safety car period that later changed into a real safety car period.

The VSC triggered a lot teams to do a pitstop to switch from medium and soft tyres to hard tyres. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) started on hard tyres and stayed as long as possible. Lewis Hamilton who was 3rd at that time told his team on the radio that it would be hard to drive to the end with a set of hard tyres.

Verstappen drove a very steady race and managed to go to the end with the hard tyres underneath his RB16. The Red Bull car was fitted with a new back wing. This back wing is the only backwing with 1 instead of 2 vertical uprights. This new wing creates less drag and a higher topspeed.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:36:28.6450
1
25
277Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes+0 laps0
2
18
344United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps0
3
15
423Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull+0 laps0
5
12
54United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps0
4
10
655Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps0
6
8
73Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault+0 laps0
11
6
810France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps0
9
4
931France Esteban Ocon
France Renault+0 laps0
10
2
1018Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing Point+0 laps0
8
1
1126Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps0
7
0
127Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps0
15
0
1316Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps0
12
0
145Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari+0 laps0
13
0
1563United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps0
16
0
1699Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps0
14
0
176Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps0
18
0
1820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+0 laps0
20
0
1951Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
United States Haas+0 laps0
17
0
DNF11Mexico Sergio Pérez
United Kingdom Racing PointPower unit0
19
0

Fastest lap: 1:40.926 min by Daniel Ricciardo, Renault RS20 on lap 55

