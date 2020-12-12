F1 Starting Grid 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP
Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Start time: 14:10 CET | 13:10 UK | 05:10 LA | 22:10 Tokio

Max Verstappen will start from pole for the first time this season. It's also the first time he will start from pole in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman drove a great last qualifying lap to score his 3rd pole position of his Formula 1 career.

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1-gapTyres
133Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35,246M (C4)
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:35,2710,025M (C4)
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:35,3320,086M (C4)
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35,4970,251S (C5)
523Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:35,5710,325S (C5)
655Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:35,8150,569M (C4)
726Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:35,9630,717S (C5)
818Lance StrollRacing Point1:36,0460,800S (C5)
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:36,2420,996S (C5)
1031Esteban OconRenault1:36,3591,113Free
113Daniel RicciardoRenault1:36,4061,160Free
1216Charles LeclercFerrari1:36,0650,819M (C4)
135Sebastian VettelFerrari1:36,6311,385Free
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:38,2483,002Free
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:37,5552,309Free
1663George RussellMercedes1:38,0452,799Free
1751Pietro FittipaldiHaas1:38,1732,927Free
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:38,4433,197Free
1911Sergio PérezRacing Point0:00,000-Free
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:37,8632,617Free

