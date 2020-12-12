F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP
Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit
Start time: 14:10 CET | 13:10 UK | 05:10 LA | 22:10 Tokio
Max Verstappen will start from pole for the first time this season. It's also the first time he will start from pole in Abu Dhabi. The Dutchman drove a great last qualifying lap to score his 3rd pole position of his Formula 1 career.
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Abu Dhabi GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1-gap
|Tyres
|1
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:35,246
|M (C4)
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:35,271
|0,025
|M (C4)
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:35,332
|0,086
|M (C4)
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:35,497
|0,251
|S (C5)
|5
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:35,571
|0,325
|S (C5)
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:35,815
|0,569
|M (C4)
|7
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:35,963
|0,717
|S (C5)
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:36,046
|0,800
|S (C5)
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:36,242
|0,996
|S (C5)
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:36,359
|1,113
|Free
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:36,406
|1,160
|Free
|12
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:36,065
|0,819
|M (C4)
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:36,631
|1,385
|Free
|14
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:38,248
|3,002
|Free
|15
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:37,555
|2,309
|Free
|16
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:38,045
|2,799
|Free
|17
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|1:38,173
|2,927
|Free
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:38,443
|3,197
|Free
|19
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|0:00,000
|-
|Free
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:37,863
|2,617
|Free
