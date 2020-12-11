First Free F1 Practice Results Abu Dhabi F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit - Abu Dhabi

Weather: dry 25.5°C

Tarmac: dry 39.6°C

Humidity : 34.8%

Wind : 3.2 m/s SW

Pressure: 1017.6 bar

The last first practice of the 2020 season was almost back to normal in Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton recovered from COVID-19 and was back behind the wheel of the Mercedes W11 in which he already won the 2020 Drivers title.

Mick Schumacher at last made his debut in Formula 1. Earlier this season he should have made his debut behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo during the Eifel GP, but the weather circumstances made that impossible. Today he drove the Haas car of Kevin Magnussen.

Pietro Fittipaldi was still driving the Haas of Romain Grosjean who's still recovering from his crash during the first lap of the Bahrain GP. Robert Kubica was behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo that normally is driven by Antonio Giovinazzi.

Early in the session Hamilton had to go back to the pits because the front brakes of the Mercedes showed very high temperatures which took over 30 minutes. Daniel Ricciardo had a technical problem and had to park and shut down his Renault halfway the circuit.

In the first half hour Max Verstappen topped the timesheet using the hard compound (C3). The Dutchman clocked a 1:39.113. That was before Valtteri Bottas fitted the soft (C5) tyres on the Mercedes to beat that time by 1.701s.

Later on Verstappen also did some laps on the soft tyres and topped the leaderbord again.

1:36.957 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP1 in Abu Dhabi and was set by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

