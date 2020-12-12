Third Free F1 Practice Results Abu Dhabi F1 GP (FP3)

F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the RB16 in Abu Dhabi during practice

Weather: dry 24.4°C

Tarmac: dry 37.3°C

Humidity : 48.6%

Wind : 1.8 m/s SW

Pressure: 1016.2 bar

It took a while before the first car left the pits this final and 3rd practice for tomorrow's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Alfa Romeo car of Kimi Raikkonen was built up again after it was on fire during FP2 yesterday.

After 15 minutes the Williams with Nicholas Latifi behind the wheel was the first to break the silence. His first lap was a 1:39.812 min. This lap time was quickly beaten by the other driver who also started their FP3.

With 20 minutes to go Max Verstappen topped the timesheet with a 1:36.734 min driven on the soft compound tyres. Lewis Hamilton was second (+0.573s) and Alex Albon 3rd (+0.802s).

George Russell showed he learned a lot at Mercedes last week and even was the quickest in sector 1 with 12 minutes to go. With 5 minutes to Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo got real close to the lap time of Verstappen and were even faster than Hamilton.

1:36.566 min was the fastest lap time of last years FP3 in Abu Dhabi and was set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB15.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

