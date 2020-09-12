F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix
12 September 2020 by Leopold
1
F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix
Race Track: Mugello Circuit
Weather: dry 29.4°C
Tarmac: dry 44.1°C
Humidity : 40.5%
Wind : 2.6 m/s N
Pressure: 987.8 bar
Lewis Hamilton scored his 95th F1 pole position in the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for tomorrow's 1st race ever at Mugello circuit. It was the 120th pole for Mercedes.
Qualifying Times 2020 Tuscan GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:15.778
|1:15.309
|1:15.144
|14
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15.749
|1:15.322
|1:15.203
|11
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.335
|1:15.471
|1:15.509
|12
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:16.527
|1:15.914
|1:15.954
|14
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.698
|1:16.324
|1:16.270
|18
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:16.596
|1:16.489
|1:16.311
|16
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:16.701
|1:16.271
|1:16.356
|14
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:16.981
|1:16.243
|1:16.543
|14
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:16.993
|1:16.522
|1:17.870
|17
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:16.825
|1:16.297
|no time
|14
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.895
|1:16.640
|12
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:16.928
|1:16.854
|11
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.059
|1:16.854
|12
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:17.072
|1:16.858
|12
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:17.069
|12
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:17.125
|6
|17
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.220
|6
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:17.232
|9
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:17.320
|9
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.348
|6
Penalties:
Note - Perez penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.
What is, or was, there to stop Mercedes replacing or reinstating their party mode? How can anyone check? It seems we are to return to boring, boring again.