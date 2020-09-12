F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton scores his 95th pole position

F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix
Race Track: Mugello Circuit

Weather: dry  29.4°C
Tarmac: dry  44.1°C
Humidity : 40.5%
Wind : 2.6 m/s N
Pressure: 987.8 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 95th F1 pole position in the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for tomorrow's 1st race ever at Mugello circuit. It was the 120th pole for Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2020 Tuscan GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15.7781:15.3091:15.14414
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.7491:15.3221:15.20311
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16.3351:15.4711:15.50912
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:16.5271:15.9141:15.95414
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:16.6981:16.3241:16.27018
611Sergio PérezRacing Point1:16.5961:16.4891:16.31116
718Lance StrollRacing Point1:16.7011:16.2711:16.35614
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:16.9811:16.2431:16.54314
955Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:16.9931:16.5221:17.87017
1031Esteban OconRenault1:16.8251:16.297no time14
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.8951:16.64012
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:16.9281:16.85411
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17.0591:16.85412
145Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17.0721:16.85812
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:17.06912
1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17.1256
1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17.2206
1863George RussellWilliams1:17.2329
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17.3209
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17.3486

Penalties:


Note - Perez penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.

