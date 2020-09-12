F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix

Race Track: Mugello Circuit

Weather: dry 29.4°C

Tarmac: dry 44.1°C

Humidity : 40.5%

Wind : 2.6 m/s N

Pressure: 987.8 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 95th F1 pole position in the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for tomorrow's 1st race ever at Mugello circuit. It was the 120th pole for Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2020 Tuscan GP

Penalties:





Note - Perez penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.

↓

