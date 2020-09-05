F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Italian Grand Prix & Pole Position

F1 Race Event: Italian Grand Prix

Race Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 28.5°C

Tarmac: dry 45.9°C

Humidity : 45%

Wind : 1.5 m/s S

Pressure: 995.9 bar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 94th F1 pole position in the 2020 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 7th time at Monza during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 119th pole for Mercedes.

Q1

The first part of qualifying a few driver their lap got deleted due to track limits of turn 11. W Afterith 5 minutes to go the following drivers had to try harder to get into Q2: Nicholas Latifi (Williams), George Russell (Williams), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).





Sergio Perez was 3rd quickest on soft tyres while both Mercedes drivers didn't even bothered to use soft tyres and Lewis Hamilton already was over 0,5s quicker than Perez. Alex Albon was on P15 and already almost was eliminated. At the end of the session the track was very busy and none of the drivers who were in the illumination zone improved enough to get into Q2.

Q2

In the second part all cars started on the soft tyres to clock their quickest lap. Lewis Hamilton was quickest with a 1:19.092 min and broke the quali lap record of Kimi Raikkonen set in the 2018 Ferrari. With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone were: Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Renault), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo). Albon again was on the edge on P10.

The last stint again was hilarious. Because everybody wants a tow to get a high top speed. When both Mercedes' went out all other cars also left the garage to out que up into the most expensive traffic jam. None of the drivers who were standing in the elimination zone improved to get into Q1.

Q3

In the first stint Lewis Hamilton was quickest and clocked a 1:19.068 min. His Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas was only 0,053s slower and Sergio Perez (+0,599s) scored P3 with the pink Mercedes and was just in front of Max Verstappen (+0,087s) in the Red Bull.

In the second stint both almost every driver improved. Hamilton even improved the quali record to 1:18.887 min with an amazing average speed 264.362 km/h

One year ago Charles Leclerc scored pole position. The Monegasque driver then lapped the Temple of Speed in a 1:19.307 min with the Ferrari SF1000.

Qualifying Times 2020 Italian GP

Here you can see the highlights of qualifying for the 2020 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix:

Check out all the best bits from a memorable Qualifying session in Monza 🎥#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1https://t.co/mMuR2FyRvQ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

