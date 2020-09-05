Third Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Italian GP

5 September 2020 by
F1 Race Event: Italian Grand Prix
Race Track: Monza Circuit

Valtteri Bottas driving on Monza in the Mercedes W11

Weather: dry  27.6°C
Tarmac: dry  42.3°C
Humidity : 48.8%
Wind : 1.5 m/s W
Pressure: 997.5 bar

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi was the first to leave the pits in the Alfa Romeo C39 for an installation lap to kick-off the third and final practice for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Half way the session it was the Dutchman Max Verstappen who surprisingly topped the timesheet with a 1:20.456.
In the final run the cars were setup to simulate qualifying which will take place later today. At the end of the session both Mercedes showed they had some speed in the bag.


9 minutes before the end of the session the quick Renault Ricciardo pair had to retire with a power issue. The Australian had to park his car next to the track and caused the session to be stopped with a red flag.

With 2.5 minutes to go the track was called clear again and almost all cars went out to get a quick lap under their belt. At the end of the session all cars were driving really slow on the straight between the Ascari chicane and Parabolica. Lewis Hamilton didn't saw the slow cars soon enough and had to take avoiding action to not crash into them.

Last years quickest lap time in FP3 was a 1:20.294 min, clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF1000.

FP3 Times Table 2020 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:20.08914S (C4)
255Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:20.318+0.229s14S (C4)
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:20.412+0.323s15S (C4)
43Daniel RicciardoRenault1:20.419+0.330s9S (C4)
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:20.439+0.350s11S (C4)
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20.456+0.367s15M (C3)
723Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:20.563+0.474s15S (C4)
831Esteban OconRenault1:20.693+0.604s13S (C4)
918Lance StrollRacing Point1:20.804+0.715s14S (C4)
1011Sergio PérezRacing Point1:20.897+0.808s13S (C4)
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:20.917+0.828s11S (C4)
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20.936+0.847s14S (C4)
1326Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:20.953+0.864s13S (C4)
148Romain GrosjeanHaas1:21.205+1.116s14S (C4)
155Sebastian VettelFerrari1:21.263+1.174s13S (C4)
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:21.436+1.347s15S (C4)
177Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:21.459+1.370s15S (C4)
1863George RussellWilliams1:21.677+1.588s16S (C4)
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21.764+1.675s15S (C4)
2099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:22.090+2.001s15S (C4)

