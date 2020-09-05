F1 Race Event: Italian Grand Prix

Race Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27.6°C

Tarmac: dry 42.3°C

Humidity : 48.8%

Wind : 1.5 m/s W

Pressure: 997.5 bar

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi was the first to leave the pits in the Alfa Romeo C39 for an installation lap to kick-off the third and final practice for the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Half way the session it was the Dutchman Max Verstappen who surprisingly topped the timesheet with a 1:20.456.

In the final run the cars were setup to simulate qualifying which will take place later today. At the end of the session both Mercedes showed they had some speed in the bag.





9 minutes before the end of the session the quick Renault Ricciardo pair had to retire with a power issue. The Australian had to park his car next to the track and caused the session to be stopped with a red flag.

With 2.5 minutes to go the track was called clear again and almost all cars went out to get a quick lap under their belt. At the end of the session all cars were driving really slow on the straight between the Ascari chicane and Parabolica. Lewis Hamilton didn't saw the slow cars soon enough and had to take avoiding action to not crash into them.

Last years quickest lap time in FP3 was a 1:20.294 min, clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF1000.

