F1 Starting Grid 2020 Italian GP Race at Monza circuit

F1 Race Event: Italian Grand Prix

Race Track: Monza Circuit

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

The starting grid for the 2020 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix below shows the start order for the 70th Formula 1 race held on at the Temple of Speed as the Monza race track is called often.

Monza has been on the race schedule almost every season since 1950. The only time it wasn't on the calendar was in 1980 because it was renovated that year.





F1 Starting Grid 2020 Italian GP

2020 Italian F1 GP Race Strategy

All the drivers in the top 10 of the grid will start the race on the Red soft tyres. The fastest strategy for the 53-lap Italian Grand Prix is a one-stopper, starting on soft and going onto Yellow medium after 24 laps (or alternatively, vice versa).

The second-quickest way is still a one-stopper, but this time using soft for 22 laps and then White hard for 31 laps.

Close to both of these – but with the big advantage of providing a wider pit stop window – is a strategy that involves the medium for 26 laps and the hard for 27 laps. As always, this can work just as well the other way round.

A two-stop strategy is definitely slower, but the best way to do it would be two 16-lap stints on the soft and a 21-lap run on the medium, possibly using the medium in the middle stint.

2020 Italian F1 GP Race Notes

Speed. Monza is the 'temple of speed' and it lived up to its name in qualifying today, with Hamilton's pole time breaking the all-time track record that had stood since 2018, set by Kimi Raikkonen and Ferrari in qualifying. The record was already broken in Q2, before being lowered further in Q3. Both Mercedes drivers broke the previous qualifying record of 1m19.119s.

Tactics. The tactics weren't just about which tyres to use, but also how best to get a tow from other drivers – which often caused a traffic jam as drivers jostled for the best position. All the drivers in the top 10 on the grid used the soft tyre to get through Q2, and will start on this compound tomorrow. Mercedes was the only team to use the medium during Q1.

Track. As seen yesterday, there was a bit of dirt on the track caused by drivers running wide, which may have affected some drivers during the closely-fought session.

Temperatures. Today was hotter than yesterday, with 31 degrees ambient and 46 degrees of track temperature halfway through the session. Similar conditions are expected tomorrow.

↓ ↓

Check out more items on this website about: