F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix
Race Track: Mugello Circuit
Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT
The starting grid for the 2020 Tuscan Formula 1 Grand Prix below shows the start order for the first ever race to be held at the famous Mugello circuit near Florence.
It's also the 1000th race for Scuderia Ferrari on the track that's also owned by the team from Marenello.
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Tuscan GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:15,144
|2
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15,203
|+0,059s
|3
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:15,509
|+0,365s
|4
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:15,954
|+0,810s
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,270
|+1,126s
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:16,356
|+1,212s
|7
|11
|*Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:16,311
|+1,167s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:16,543
|+1,399s
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:17,870
|+2,726s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|no time
|-
|11
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16,640
|+1,496s
|12
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,854
|+1,710s
|13
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16,854
|+1,710s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16,858
|+1,714s
|15
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:17,254
|+2,110s
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:17,125
|+1,981s
|17
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,220
|+2,076s
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:17,232
|+2,088s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:17,320
|+2,176s
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17,348
|+2,204s
No. 11 car Sergio Perez has been penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.
