12 September 2020
The grid at Mugello Circuit

F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix
Race Track: Mugello Circuit

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

The starting grid for the 2020 Tuscan Formula 1 Grand Prix below shows the start order for the first ever race to be held at the famous Mugello circuit near Florence.

It's also the 1000th race for Scuderia Ferrari on the track that's also owned by the team from Marenello.


F1 Starting Grid 2020 Tuscan GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:15,144
    277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,203+0,059s
    333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:15,509+0,365s
    423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:15,954+0,810s
    516Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,270+1,126s
    618Lance StrollRacing Point1:16,356+1,212s
    711*Sergio PérezRacing Point1:16,311+1,167s
    83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:16,543+1,399s
    955Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:17,870+2,726s
  1031Esteban OconRenaultno time-
  114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16,640+1,496s
  1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:16,854+1,710s
  137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:16,854+1,710s
  145Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16,858+1,714s
  158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:17,254+2,110s
  1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17,125+1,981s
  1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17,220+2,076s
  1863George RussellWilliams1:17,232+2,088s
  196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17,320+2,176s
  2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17,348+2,204s

No. 11 car Sergio Perez has been penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.

