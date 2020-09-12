F1 Race Event: Tuscan Grand Prix

Race Track: Mugello Circuit

Start time:15:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

The starting grid for the 2020 Tuscan Formula 1 Grand Prix below shows the start order for the first ever race to be held at the famous Mugello circuit near Florence.

It's also the 1000th race for Scuderia Ferrari on the track that's also owned by the team from Marenello.





F1 Starting Grid 2020 Tuscan GP

No. 11 car Sergio Perez has been penalised one grid place for causing a collision with Raikkonen during FP2.

