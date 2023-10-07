F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Race near Doha
7 October 2023 by    2 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Lusail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 19:00 CET | 18:00 UK | 10:00 LA | 02:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen scored his 30th pole position and showed the Red Bull RB19 supremacy on the twisty high speed  track by going flat out through turn 7. Don't forget this is the start grid for the Grand Prix driven on Sunday.

The track limits rule was notorious and both McLaren drivers saw their fastest laps deleted after the qualifying session had ended. Norris even lost his 2nd place and got dropped to P10. His teammate Piastri who became third after his teammate got dropped heard the new while being interviewed on F1 TV.

Verstappen won't have a challenge on both Mercedes drives behind him. The only thing he has to focus on is a good start, because overtaking on the Lusail circuit isn't very easy. The battle for second will be an interesting one to watch and will go between Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Leclerc and Piastri. Whether or not Norris will join the fight will probably all depend on the first lap.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:23,778
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:24,219 +0,441s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24,305 +0,527s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:24,369 +0,591s
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:24,424 +0,646s
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:24,540 +0,762s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:24,553 +0,775s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:24,763 +0,985s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:25,058 +1,280s
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren no time -
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25,301 +1,523s
12 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:25,328 +1,550s
13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:25,462 +1,684s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:25,707 +1,929s
15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:25,783 +2,005s
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:26,210 +2,432s
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:26,345 +2,567s
18 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26,635 +2,857s
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27,046 +3,268s
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:27,432 +3,654s

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.