Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 19:30 CET | 18:30 UK | 10:30 LA | 02:30 Tokio

McLaren scored a front row lockout for this afternoon's Sprint race in Qatar. Rookie driver did a great job by qualifying in front of his very hight rated teammate Lando Norris. Max Verstappen cam close but was not fast enough around the fast and twisty circuit.

It will be interesting to see if both McLarens can hold off Max Verstappen from another victory and scoring his third consecutive F1 drivers title this afternoon.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.

