F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 19:30 CET | 18:30 UK | 10:30 LA | 02:30 Tokio
McLaren scored a front row lockout for this afternoon's Sprint race in Qatar. Rookie driver did a great job by qualifying in front of his very hight rated teammate Lando Norris. Max Verstappen cam close but was not fast enough around the fast and twisty circuit.
It will be interesting to see if both McLarens can hold off Max Verstappen from another victory and scoring his third consecutive F1 drivers title this afternoon.
F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:24,454
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24,536
|+0,082s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24,646
|+0,192s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:24,841
|+0,387s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:25,155
|+0,701s
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:25,247
|+0,793s
|7
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:25,320
|+0,866s
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:25,382
|+0,928s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|no time
|-
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|no time
|-
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:25,686
|+1,232s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:25,962
|+1,508s
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:26,236
|+1,782s
|14
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:26,584
|+2,130s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:54,546
|+30,092s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:26,849
|+2,395s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:26,862
|+2,408s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:26,926
|+2,472s
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27,438
|+2,984s
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2:05,741
|+41,287s
✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: