F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint
7 October 2023 by    1 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:30 Local | 19:30 CET | 18:30 UK | 10:30 LA | 02:30 Tokio

McLaren scored a front row lockout for this afternoon's Sprint race in Qatar. Rookie driver did a great job by qualifying in front of his very hight rated teammate Lando Norris. Max Verstappen cam close but was not fast enough around the fast and twisty circuit.

It will be interesting to see if both McLarens can hold off Max Verstappen from another victory and scoring his third consecutive F1 drivers title this afternoon.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Qatar Sprint

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:24,454
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:24,536 +0,082s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24,646 +0,192s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:24,841 +0,387s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:25,155 +0,701s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:25,247 +0,793s
7 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:25,320 +0,866s
8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:25,382 +0,928s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin no time -
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine no time -
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:25,686 +1,232s
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:25,962 +1,508s
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26,236 +1,782s
14 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26,584 +2,130s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:54,546 +30,092s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:26,849 +2,395s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:26,862 +2,408s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26,926 +2,472s
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27,438 +2,984s
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2:05,741 +41,287s

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.