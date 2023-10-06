F1 Qualifying Results & Report 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Lusail International Circuit

Weather: dry 31.4°C

Tarmac: dry 34.6°C

Humidity : 55.0%

Wind: 13.3 km/h S

Pressure: 1007 mbar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 30th time in his F1 career and scored pole position for Sunday;s second Qatar Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Qatar. It's his 11th pole this season. It was the 94th pole for the Red Bull Racing team.

Q1 Report

Amidst the vibrant ambiance of the floodlit Lusail International Circuit, Q1 of the 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix was filled with nail-biting moments and unexpected outcomes.

Drama On & Off Track

Lance Stroll was captured by the cameras, venting his frustration by punching a wall, marking his fourth consecutive Q1 elimination. Another highlight was the stewards' notice of an incident involving Hamilton (44), Tsunoda (22), Lawson (40), and Piastri (81) for not adhering to the race director's instructions related to lap timings.

Tensions ran high between seasoned racer Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Leclerc, with a replay indicating an overtaking maneuver by Leclerc. Despite both making it through, Alonso didn't hold back his feelings, stating, "Leclerc destroyed our lap."

Eliminations and Surprises

The five drivers who failed to make it to Q2 were Sargeant, Stroll, Lawson, Magnussen, and Zhou.

As the clock ticked, Nico Hulkenberg managed to pull off an impressive performance, pushing himself to ninth position. George Russell also showed prowess, securing the fifth position. However, it was Alex Albon who turned heads by knocking out his teammate from the qualifying bracket.

The tension reached its peak in the last minute. Both Bottas and Hamilton found themselves in precarious positions. Meanwhile, Verstappen and Norris, seemingly confident, chose to pit.

Notable Performances

In the midst of the fierce competition, Norris showcased impressive speed, clocking in at 1m 25.131s, though Verstappen quickly surpassed him by a tenth. Carlos Sainz had to face a momentary setback when he lost time, settling for the ninth spot.

As Q1 progressed, several drivers had their lap times deleted due to infractions, including Leclerc and Magnussen. Verstappen, too, had words to share over the radio regarding an incident with Russell.

Track Conditions & Strategy

The track showcased rapid evolution, with the rubber laying down improving grip levels, making every last lap crucial. Initial strategies saw Red Bull opting for used soft tires while Mercedes went with mediums. However, the majority of the grid soon switched to fresher rubber, aiming to maximize their chances in the evolving track conditions.

The circuit, which recently underwent resurfacing, combined with mixed strategies and limited practice sessions, set the stage for an unpredictable and thrilling qualifying round.

Wrap Up

In conclusion, Q1 at the Qatar F1 Grand Prix set a gripping tone for the weekend, with established racers and young talents alike pushing their limits under the dazzling lights of the Lusail International Circuit. The stage is now set for an intense and strategic battle as we move into the subsequent qualifying rounds.

Q2 Report

In a scintillating Q2 session under the Lusail floodlights, several unexpected twists kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Major Highlights

Verstappen Shines: Despite being on used tires, Verstappen showcased his dominance by setting a lap time four and a half tenths clear of the field. McLaren's Close Battle: The McLarens showed their pace with Piastri and Norris recording lap times just 0.039s apart, with Norris snatching the top spot momentarily. Mercedes' Duel: Russell outshone his teammate Hamilton throughout the session. While Hamilton struggled a bit, Russell showcased impressive pace, slotting into second, two tenths back. Controversies: The session was not devoid of controversies. The FIA stewards announced an investigation involving Verstappen and Sainz for erratic driving. Additionally, Perez's lap time was deleted due to a breach at Turn 5. Shock Exits: Some big names faced a surprising Q2 exit. The list includes Sainz, Perez, Tsunoda, Albon, and Hulkenberg. Bottas narrowly escaped, securing the P10 spot.

Other Noteworthy Points

Alonso, despite being on fresh softs, was outperformed by Verstappen on his used set.

Wind conditions reportedly changed, with gusts possibly affecting drivers. This was evident when Leclerc experienced a snap at Turn 4.

There was a slight mishap between Tsunoda and Norris during their cooldown laps.

Q3 Report

In a stunning turn of events under the floodlights at the Lusail International Circuit, Max Verstappen secures pole position for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver's performance was emblematic of his dominance this season as he aims for a record 14th win.

Verstappen’s Show

Max's astounding lap of 1m 23.778s showcased his mettle, finishing 0.296s clear of the competition. Although he aborted his last run due to a minor hiccup, his initial time proved unbeatable, emphasizing the Dutchman's firm grip over the championship. He later commented on his effort, expressing his satisfaction and aiming for a repeat performance in the race.

Controversies and Lap Deletions

The session wasn't free from controversy. Lando Norris faced a setback as his promising lap time of 1:24.074 got deleted due to exceeding track limits at Turn 10. This was particularly frustrating as Norris had previously commented on how simple it was not to infringe track limits.

Oscar Piastri, the McLaren rookie, was another talent who felt the sting of the stewards. His 1:24.228 lap was removed for similar reasons at Turn 14, causing him to drop to sixth. Despite the setback, Piastri maintained a positive attitude, looking forward to the upcoming Sprint race.

Stewards Kept Busy

The stewards had more on their plate as they had to address pit lane antics, especially George Russell's delay which appeared to block some competitors. It remains to be seen whether further actions will be taken.

Final Standings

Behind Verstappen, George Russell of Mercedes was the surprise package, clinching the second spot on the grid. He voiced his delight, emphasizing Mercedes' battle with Ferrari for the constructors' P2 spot. The third spot witnessed a shuffle, with Lewis Hamilton ultimately pairing up with Oscar Piastri on the second row.

Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc followed, with Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, and Norris rounding off the top 10.

Looking Forward

With the Grand Prix grid set, attention now turns to the Sprint format which promises a gripping race. Notably, Verstappen stands a chance to clinch his third consecutive title if the Sprint goes his way.

The teams will regroup for tomorrow's Sprint Shootout, using different tire strategies, which is sure to mix up the grid even further. All eyes will be on Verstappen as he seeks to cap off a potentially historic weekend.

The quickest sector times during qualifying were:

Sector 1: 30.791 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

Sector 2: 28.437 sec. by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes W14)

Sector 3: 24.451 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

The pole position lap time for the last GP in 2021 was a 1:20.827 min set by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12.

