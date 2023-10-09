Race Results 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit
Weather: dry 31°C
Tarmac: dry 35°C
Humidity : 77%
Wind: 1.1 km/h W
Pressure: 1010 mbar
Max Verstappen scored his 49th race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 14th race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and led the race from start to finish. It was the 108th race win for Red Bull Racing.
2023 Qatar F1 GP Race Report
The quickest sector times were:
- Sector 1: 30.765 sec. by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19
- Sector 2: 28.657 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60
- Sector 3: 24.729 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60
Classification 2023 Qatar GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:27:39.168
|57
|1
|33
|2
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|57
|6
|26
|3
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|57
|10
|21
|4
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|57
|2
|17
|5
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|57
|5
|10
|6
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|57
|4
|9
|7
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|57
|8
|6
|8
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|57
|9
|4
|9
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|57
|19
|2
|10
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|57
|20
|1
|11
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|57
|16
|0
|12
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|57
|7
|0
|13
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|57
|13
|2
|14
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|56
|18
|0
|15
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|56
|11
|0
|16
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+1 lap
|56
|14
|0
|17
|40
| Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|56
|17
|0
|18
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+17 laps
|40
|15
|0
|19
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+57 laps
|0
|3
|4
|20
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+57 laps
|0
|12
|3
Fastest lap: 1:24.319 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (no.33) in lap 56
|2023 Qatar F1 GP Results
|FP1 2023 Qatar F1 GP
|Quali 2023 Qatar F1 GP
|Sprint Quali 2023 Qatar F1 GP
|Sprint 2023 Qatar F1 GP
|Start grid 2023 Qatar F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2023 Championship
✅ Check out F1 Teams & Drivers 2023 Overview
✅ Check out F1 2023 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: