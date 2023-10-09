Race Results 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Race Results 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix
9 October 2023 by    1 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Race Results 2023 Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Start of the 2023 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix

Weather: dry 31°C
Tarmac: dry 35°C
Humidity : 77%
Wind: 1.1 km/h W
Pressure: 1010 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 49th race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 14th race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and led the race from start to finish. It was the 108th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2023 Qatar F1 GP Race Report

The quickest sector times were:

  • Sector 1: 30.765 sec. by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19
  • Sector 2: 28.657 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60
  • Sector 3: 24.729 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60

Classification 2023 Qatar GP

P No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull 01:27:39.168 57
 1
 33
2 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 57
 6
 26
3 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 57
 10
 21
4 63 United Kingdom George Russell
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 57
 2
 17
5 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 57
 5
 10
6 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 57
 4
 9
7 31 France Esteban Ocon
 France Alpine +0 laps 57
 8
 6
8 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +0 laps 57
 9
 4
9 24 China Zhou Guanyu
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +0 laps 57
 19
 2
10 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 57
 20
 1
11 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 57
 16
 0
12 10 France Pierre Gasly
 France Alpine +0 laps 57
 7
 0
13 23 Thailand Alex Albon
 United Kingdom Williams +0 laps 57
 13
 2
14 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas +1 lap 56
 18
 0
15 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 56
 11
 0
16 27 Germany Nico Hülkenberg
 United States Haas +1 lap 56
 14
 0
17 40 New Zealand Liam Lawson
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 56
 17
 0
18 2 United States Logan Sargeant
 United Kingdom Williams +17 laps 40
 15
 0
19 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes +57 laps 0
 3
 4
20 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
 Italy Ferrari +57 laps 0
 12
 3

Fastest lap: 1:24.319 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (no.33) in lap 56

2023 Qatar F1 GP Results
FP1 2023 Qatar F1 GP
Quali 2023 Qatar F1 GP
Sprint Quali 2023 Qatar F1 GP
Sprint 2023 Qatar F1 GP
Start grid 2023 Qatar F1 GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2023 Championship
✅ Check out F1 Teams & Drivers 2023 Overview
✅ Check out F1 2023 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.