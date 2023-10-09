Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather: dry 31°C

Tarmac: dry 35°C

Humidity : 77%

Wind: 1.1 km/h W

Pressure: 1010 mbar

Max Verstappen scored his 49th race win today. The Dutch driver won the second Qatar F1 GP. It was his 14th race win of the 2023 season. The Red Bull driver started from pole and led the race from start to finish. It was the 108th race win for Red Bull Racing.

2023 Qatar F1 GP Race Report

The quickest sector times were:

Sector 1: 30.765 sec. by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB19

Sector 2: 28.657 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60

Sector 3: 24.729 sex. by Lando Norris in the McLaren MCL60

Classification 2023 Qatar GP

Fastest lap: 1:24.319 min by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (no.33) in lap 56

