Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Lusail International Circuit

Weather: dry 35°C

Tarmac: dry 41°C

Humidity : 33%

Wind: 4.1 m/s NW

Pressure: 1006 mbar

FP1 Report: 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

In sweltering conditions with temperatures soaring into the forties, the Lusail International Circuit played host to the only practice session ahead of the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Highlights

Track Conditions: Newly resurfaced, the circuit was notably sandy, causing issues with grip. The track evolution was estimated to change by around three seconds as the sand cleared. The sweltering heat and the presence of dust meant that the teams were battling conditions as well as the clock.

Newly resurfaced, the circuit was notably sandy, causing issues with grip. The track evolution was estimated to change by around three seconds as the sand cleared. The sweltering heat and the presence of dust meant that the teams were battling conditions as well as the clock. Title Implications: Verstappen stands a chance to seal the championship this weekend if things go his way in the Sprint Shootout.

Verstappen stands a chance to seal the championship this weekend if things go his way in the Sprint Shootout. Stand-ins and Returns: Liam Lawson is back with AlphaTauri as Daniel Ricciardo is still recovering from a hand injury.

Liam Lawson is back with AlphaTauri as Daniel Ricciardo is still recovering from a hand injury. Tyre Talk: Teams had the C1, C2, and C3 compounds courtesy of Pirelli, with mandatory medium tyre use in SQ1 and SQ2 due to the Sprint weekend format.

Teams had the C1, C2, and C3 compounds courtesy of Pirelli, with mandatory medium tyre use in SQ1 and SQ2 due to the Sprint weekend format. Track Action: Both Haas and Alfa Romeo drivers were early birds onto the track. Track conditions were described as "slippery" by Verstappen. Several drivers, including the likes of Leclerc, Verstappen, and Norris, had minor offs and brushes with track limits, underscoring the challenging nature of the circuit.

Both Haas and Alfa Romeo drivers were early birds onto the track. Track conditions were described as "slippery" by Verstappen. Several drivers, including the likes of Leclerc, Verstappen, and Norris, had minor offs and brushes with track limits, underscoring the challenging nature of the circuit. Times and Tires: As the session progressed, drivers switched between hard and medium compounds. Leclerc set a benchmark with a 1m 29.082s on mediums, but times were expected to drop as the session went on.

As the session progressed, drivers switched between hard and medium compounds. Leclerc set a benchmark with a 1m 29.082s on mediums, but times were expected to drop as the session went on. Halfway: 30 minutes into the FP1 session the top 10 order during this FP1 was: 1. Fernando Alonso 1:28.624 (H), 2. Charles Leclerc +0.458 (H), 3. Max Verstappen +0.692 (H), 4. George Russell +1.101 (H), 5. Lando Norris +1.283 (H), 6. Esteban Ocon +1.872 (H), 7. Lance Stroll +2.032 (H), 8. Carlos Sainz +2.087 (H), 9. Lewis Hamilton +2.124 (H) & 10. Sergio Pérez +2.203 (H).

30 minutes into the FP1 session the top 10 order during this FP1 was: 1. Fernando Alonso 1:28.624 (H), 2. Charles Leclerc +0.458 (H), 3. Max Verstappen +0.692 (H), 4. George Russell +1.101 (H), 5. Lando Norris +1.283 (H), 6. Esteban Ocon +1.872 (H), 7. Lance Stroll +2.032 (H), 8. Carlos Sainz +2.087 (H), 9. Lewis Hamilton +2.124 (H) & 10. Sergio Pérez +2.203 (H). Soft Tyre Debuts: Towards the end, several drivers, including Albon, gave the soft tyres a run. However, grip issues persisted, with Albon expressing concerns over his car's rear.

Towards the end, several drivers, including Albon, gave the soft tyres a run. However, grip issues persisted, with Albon expressing concerns over his car's rear. Final Minutes: In a flurry of activity, Alonso set the pace on mediums, only for Perez and then Verstappen to topple him. Verstappen ended the session on top with a 1m 27.428s. Ferrari improved late, with Sainz and Leclerc jumping to second and third, respectively, pushing Alonso to fourth.

Takeaways

From what can be learned from FP1:

Qualifying Challenges: The upcoming qualifying is bound to be a spectacle, with track conditions, sand, and ever-present track limits playing their parts. Tyre Strategies: Red Bull and Ferrari both tested the soft compounds, while McLaren, Aston Martin, and Mercedes chose not to. This could either be a data disadvantage or a strategic reserve for later sessions. Wind Woes: The wind played a significant role during the session, with several drivers, including the likes of Leclerc and Russell, highlighting its impact. With the forecast suggesting more of the same, this might be an additional variable teams need to contend with during the race weekend.

All in all, while the session didn't provide definitive pecking order insights, it set the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating race weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

In the end the quickest sector times were:

Sector 1: 32.170 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

Sector 2: 29.699 sec. by Nico Hülkenberg (Haas VF23)

Sector 3: 25.349 sec. by Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin AMR23)

The quickest FP1 lap time in last outing back in 2021 was a 1:23.723 min set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB17.

FP1 Times Table 2023 Qatar GP

