Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather: dry 31.4°C

Tarmac: dry 34.6°C

Humidity : 55.0%

Wind: 13.3 km/h S

Pressure: 1007 mbar

2023 Qatar F1 GP: Sprint Shootout Report

In an exciting Sprint Shootout session for the 2023 Qatar F1 GP, the narrative was significantly driven by track limits and their implications on the tyres.

Tyres and Track Limits - A Challenge

Pirelli identified a concerning issue with several of the tyres: a separation between the topping compound and the carcass cords. The kerbs, which the drivers heavily utilized in their quest for the fastest times, seemed to exacerbate the problem. Consequently, the FIA intervened and adjusted the track limits at Turns 12 and 13. The intention was clear: preserve the integrity of the tyres and ensure driver safety. This unexpected change meant an additional ten-minute practice session for drivers to acquaint themselves with the revised track layout.

A Different Kind of Qualifying

The Sprint Shootout follows a format similar to standard qualifying, albeit with a shortened duration. An intriguing deviation from the norm is the mandate to use medium tyres in the SQ1 and SQ2 segments. The implications of this choice became evident as several drivers, including some big names, had their lap times deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Another hypothetical wrinkle was added to the mix. Should the issue with the tyres persist, Pirelli would set a maximum lap limit for tomorrow's Grand Prix, potentially turning it into a three-stop race.

Title Implications

Max Verstappen's championship prospects loomed large over the event. The Dutch driver is on the brink of securing the title, needing just three points, which would translate to a sixth-place finish in the Sprint.

However, Verstappen's title journey was not the only story of the day. McLaren seemed poised for a strong showing, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri keen to redeem themselves after losing their fastest laps in qualifying the previous day.

Shootout Highlights

Throughout the shootout, track limits continued to play a decisive role. Several drivers, including the likes of Hamilton, Leclerc, and Perez, lost crucial lap times due to infringements.

By the end of SQ1, notable eliminations included Stroll, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, and Sargeant.

SQ2, meanwhile, saw the exit of Gasly, Hamilton, Lawson, Bottas, and Zhou. The conditions, particularly the unpredictable wind, seemed to challenge even the best in the business.

When the dust settled in the final segment, the spotlight was on McLaren. Piastri shone brightest, clinching P1, while Norris secured P2. Verstappen and Russell rounded off the second row.

Upcoming Sprint Race

With a McLaren front row lockout and Verstappen in the mix, the upcoming Sprint promises high stakes. Piastri will be eager to clinch his first F1 victory, while Verstappen could potentially be crowned world champion.

The pole position lap time of yesterday was a 1:23.778, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19.

Sprint Quali Times Table 2023 Qatar GP

