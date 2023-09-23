F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese Grand Prix
23 September 2023 by Leopold 1 min read
Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio
If your pulse isn't racing, you didn't watch the rollercoaster that was the qualifying for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix! From jaw-dropping laps to red flag drama, the action was non-stop. A blend of seasoned vets and rising stars tackled the iconic Suzuka circuit, with Max 'The Flying Dutchman' Verstappen swooping in for his 30th career pole!
Pole position is on the left side of the track at Suzuka.
F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:28,877
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:29,458
|+0,581s
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:29,493
|+0,616s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29,542
|+0,665s
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:29,650
|+0,773s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:29,850
|+0,973s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:29,908
|+1,031s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30,219
|+1,342s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,303
|+1,426s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30,560
|+1,683s
|11
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:30,508
|+1,631s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:30,509
|+1,632s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:30,537
|+1,660s
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30,586
|+1,709s
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30,665
|+1,788s
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31,049
|+2,172s
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31,181
|+2,304s
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:31,299
|+2,422s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31,398
|+2,521s
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|no time
|+0,000s
