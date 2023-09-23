F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

If your pulse isn't racing, you didn't watch the rollercoaster that was the qualifying for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix! From jaw-dropping laps to red flag drama, the action was non-stop. A blend of seasoned vets and rising stars tackled the iconic Suzuka circuit, with Max 'The Flying Dutchman' Verstappen swooping in for his 30th career pole!

Pole position is on the left side of the track at Suzuka.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese GP

✅ Check out our 2023 Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

