F1 Starting Grid 2023 Japanese GP Race at Suzuka circuit

23 September 2023 by    1 min read

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 07:00 CET | 06:00 UK | 22:00 LA | 14:00 Tokio

If your pulse isn't racing, you didn't watch the rollercoaster that was the qualifying for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix! From jaw-dropping laps to red flag drama, the action was non-stop. A blend of seasoned vets and rising stars tackled the iconic Suzuka circuit, with Max 'The Flying Dutchman' Verstappen swooping in for his 30th career pole!

Pole position is on the left side of the track at Suzuka.

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28,877
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:29,458 +0,581s
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29,493 +0,616s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:29,542 +0,665s
5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:29,650 +0,773s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:29,850 +0,973s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:29,908 +1,031s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:30,219 +1,342s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:30,303 +1,426s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30,560 +1,683s
11 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:30,508 +1,631s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:30,509 +1,632s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:30,537 +1,660s
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:30,586 +1,709s
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30,665 +1,788s
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31,049 +2,172s
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:31,181 +2,304s
18 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:31,299 +2,422s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:31,398 +2,521s
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams no time +0,000s

