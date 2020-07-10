1st Free Practice Times 2020 Styrian F1 GP

10 Jul 2020 by
1st Free Practice Fastest Lap Times 2020 Styrian F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Styrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring

1st Free Practice Times 2020 Styrian F1 GP

Run to turn 2 on the Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry  27.5°C
Tarmac: dry  45.7°C
Humidity : 41.3%
Wind : 1.7 m/s E
Pressure: 938.1 bar

Esteban Ocon was the first to go out for practice of the first ever Styrian GP. Almost all teams had fitted their high tech machines with aero racks to measure their windtunnel calculations with the real world.

At the Williams team John Aitken was driving instead of Romain Grosjean. He drove with no. 40 around the Red Bull Racing track. Alfa Romeo also had a different driver than behind the wheel with Robert Kubica. The Polish driver was driving the car of Antonio Giovinazzi.


After half an hour into the practice the race got red flagged to recover the Williams of Nicolas Tifi. On the onboard it sounded like his gearbox or axle broke down. The recovery took only 5 minutes and all drivers went out to continue their practice program. At this time Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the Red Bull with a 1:05.867 min.

The Haas team again was busy fixing one of the VF-20's. Now Kevin Magnussen's car had to be fixed which caused him to not have set any lap time this first free practice session.

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez drove the quickest overall time for the first time this season.

The quickest lap time of last week in FP1 on the same track with cooler weather was 1:04,816 min, driven by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W11 on soft tyres.

FP1 Lap Times 2020 Styrian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRacing Point1:04.86732Soft
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:04.963+0.096s31Soft
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:05.089+0.222s31Medium
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:05.120+0.253s29Medium
518Lance StrollRacing Point1:05.396+0.529s36Soft
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:05.483+0.616s28Medium
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:05.602+0.735s40Soft
810Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:05.698+0.831s27Medium
93Daniel RicciardoRenault1:05.769+0.902s31Medium
105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:05.770+0.903s25Soft
1126Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:05.815+0.948s28Medium
1216Charles LeclercFerrari1:05.837+0.970s28Soft
1331Esteban OconRenault1:05.874+1.007s35Medium
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:05.908+1.041s25Medium
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:06.441+1.574s23Medium
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:06.446+1.579s31Medium
1740Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:06.768+1.901s35Medium
1888Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:06.797+1.930s31Medium
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:09.598+4.731s6Hard
2020Kevin MagnussenHaasno time0,0003-

Check out more items on this website about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.