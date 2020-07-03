F1 Race Event: Austrian Grand Prix

Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 19.1°C

Tarmac: dry 23.1°C

Humidity : 69.2%

Wind : 1.3 m/s SW

Pressure: 939.8 bar

All team members wore masks to prevent COVID-19 contamination this first real practice in Austria.

Carlos Sainz was the first to drive out to get this 2020 season and Austrian Grand Prix underway! The Spaniard headed out in his bright orange McLaren, followed by his current team mate Lando Norris.





The Red Bull Ring was still a bit moist of the overnight rain. It was certainly dry enough for slick tyres.

Daniil Kvyat in the AlphaTauri AT01 and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB16 both spun during the session. Fortunately for them they were able to to keep their car out of the barriers and continue.

Tha long wait didn't change much in the final time table for this first 2020 practice. As usual Lewis Hamilton finishes top in FP1, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Mechanical woes kept Romain Grosjean in the garage for most of the session. With only 25 seconds Romain Grosjean got out of the garage with the Haas VF20 to drive only an installation lap.

The quickest lap time of last season was 1:04.838 min set by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W10 with soft tyres on.

FP1 Lap Times 2020 Austrian GP

