F1 Race Event: Austrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Ferrari Paddock in Austria

Weather: dry  19.1°C
Tarmac: dry  23.1°C
Humidity : 69.2%
Wind : 1.3 m/s SW
Pressure: 939.8 bar

All team members wore masks to prevent COVID-19 contamination this first real practice in Austria.

Carlos Sainz was the first to drive out to get this 2020 season and Austrian Grand Prix underway! The Spaniard headed out in his bright orange McLaren, followed by his current team mate Lando Norris.


The Red Bull Ring was still a bit moist of the overnight rain. It was certainly dry enough for slick tyres.

Daniil Kvyat in the AlphaTauri AT01 and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB16 both spun during the session. Fortunately for them they were able to to keep their car out of the barriers and continue.

Tha long wait didn't change much in the final time table for this first 2020 practice. As usual Lewis Hamilton finishes top in FP1, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Mechanical woes kept Romain Grosjean in the garage for most of the session. With only 25 seconds Romain Grosjean got out of the garage with the Haas VF20 to drive only an installation lap.

The quickest lap time of last season was 1:04.838 min set by Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes W10 with soft tyres on.

FP1 Lap Times 2020 Austrian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:04,81642Soft
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:05,172+0,356s38Soft
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:05,418+0,602s37Soft
455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:05,431+0,615s41Soft
511Sergio PérezRacing Point1:05,512+0,696s34Soft
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:05,621+0,805s42Soft
723Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:05,701+0,885s29Soft
83Daniel RicciardoRenault1:05,860+1,044s29Medium
920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:05,907+1,091s27Soft
1016Charles LeclercFerrari1:05,924+1,108s31Medium
1118Lance StrollRacing Point1:06,074+1,258s35Medium
125Sebastian VettelFerrari1:06,077+1,261s32Medium
1331Esteban OconRenault1:06,270+1,454s22Medium
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:06,360+1,544s24Medium
157Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:06,365+1,549s28Medium
1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:06,404+1,588s25Medium
1763George RussellWilliams1:06,495+1,679s27Soft
1840Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:06,906+2,090s31Soft
1926Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:06,943+2,127s19Medium
208Romain GrosjeanHaas1:46,361+41,545s6Medium

