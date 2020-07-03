2nd Free Practice Times 2020 Austrian F1 GP

2nd Free Practice Fastest Lap Times 2020 Austrian F1 GP FP2

F1 Race Event: Austrian Grand Prix
Race Track: Red Bull Ring

2020 Austrian Grand Prix, Friday - LAT Images

Weather: dry  21.1°C
Tarmac: dry  31.0°C
Humidity : 54.6%
Wind : 1.3 m/s SWW
Pressure: 939.8 bar

The second practice for the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix was also driven under dry circumstances. The weather forecast told us that there would be some rain, but no rain was seen across the session.

Half way the session Lewis Hamilton drove the quickest lap time on a new set of soft Pirelli tyres. He pushed a lap time of 1:04.304 min out of the Mercedes W11. His team mate Valtteri Bottas was almost as quick on second place. That lap time of Hamilton wasn't improved by anyone and both Mercedes topped the sheet for the rest of the session.


We saw a couple of drives go wide and drive through gravel pits to get back onto the track. Carlos Sainz broke his front wing on a curb and had to let that fixed in the pits. Red Bull driver Alexander Albon spun the RB116 coming out of turn 1.

All drivers did their best to beat the lap time of defending champion Hamilton, but Mercedes looks to be in a league of its own, being over 0.6 sec faster a lap. Runner up on 3rd place is Sergio Perez in the Racing Point making it three in a row for Mercedes powered cars.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was 1:05.086 min, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP2 Lap Times 2020 Austrian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:04,30442Soft
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:04,501+0,197s37Soft
311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:04,945+0,641s48Soft
45Sebastian VettelFerrari1:04,961+0,657s48Soft
53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:04,972+0,668s36Soft
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:05,087+0,783s38Soft
718Lance StrollRacing Point1:05,135+0,831s49Soft
833Max VerstappenRed Bull1:05,215+0,911s41Soft
916Charles LeclercFerrari1:05,298+0,994s46Soft
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:05,352+1,048s37Soft
1131Esteban OconRenault1:05,415+1,111s42Soft
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:05,443+1,139s34Soft
1323Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:05,453+1,149s47Soft
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:05,608+1,304s49Soft
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:05,678+1,374s44Soft
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:05,908+1,604s50Soft
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:06,016+1,712s51Hard
1863George RussellWilliams1:06,125+1,821s40Soft
197Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:06,278+1,974s44Medium
2040Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:07,124+2,820s45Soft

