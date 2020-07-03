2nd Free Practice Fastest Lap Times 2020 Austrian F1 GP FP2

F1 Race Event: Austrian Grand Prix

Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 21.1°C

Tarmac: dry 31.0°C

Humidity : 54.6%

Wind : 1.3 m/s SWW

Pressure: 939.8 bar

The second practice for the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix was also driven under dry circumstances. The weather forecast told us that there would be some rain, but no rain was seen across the session.

Half way the session Lewis Hamilton drove the quickest lap time on a new set of soft Pirelli tyres. He pushed a lap time of 1:04.304 min out of the Mercedes W11. His team mate Valtteri Bottas was almost as quick on second place. That lap time of Hamilton wasn't improved by anyone and both Mercedes topped the sheet for the rest of the session.





We saw a couple of drives go wide and drive through gravel pits to get back onto the track. Carlos Sainz broke his front wing on a curb and had to let that fixed in the pits. Red Bull driver Alexander Albon spun the RB116 coming out of turn 1.

All drivers did their best to beat the lap time of defending champion Hamilton, but Mercedes looks to be in a league of its own, being over 0.6 sec faster a lap. Runner up on 3rd place is Sergio Perez in the Racing Point making it three in a row for Mercedes powered cars.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was 1:05.086 min, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP2 Lap Times 2020 Austrian GP

↓

Check out more items on this website about: