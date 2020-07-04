F1 Race Event: Austrian Grand Prix

Race Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 21.3°C

Tarmac: dry 41.7°C

Humidity : 42.3%

Wind : 0.8 m/s SW

Pressure: 942.1 bar

This session it was Lando Norris who got out of the pit as first. The weather is a lot different than during yesterday practice sessions.

The biggest news of today is that the FIA has ruled that the Mercedes DAS system is legal after a Red Bull had been sending in a protest. At Ferrari they had a rough night as Charles Leclerc said Ferrari's pace was even worse than the team expected after the first day in Austria.





After drivers put on a lap time on the leaderboard it was again Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton who ended up on top. 25 minutes into the session rookie driver Nicholas Latifi lost control of the Williams in turn 1 and caused the first red flag of the 2020 season. He damaged the front and back of the FW43 and stepped out of the car.

With 25 minutes to go the session continued and all drivers lined-up in the pits to go out again. Both Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc used a set of soft tyres to go quick and Leclerc topped the timesheet. Both drivers only were 0.148s apart.

After Ferrari both Mercedes drivers also put on a set of soft tyres. Lewis Hamilton was by far the quickest in the first sector with 0.3s improvement. Hamilton topped the leaderboard again with easy and was over 0.5s quicker than Leclerc.

With 10 minutes to go Max Verstappen put in a quick lap and came on P3. The Dutchman in the Red Bull RB16 only was 0.283s slower than Hamilton.

It looks like Ferrari has indeed lost the connection to the top, while the Racing Point team is quicker with the pink-Mercedes that is making a lot of waves this season.

The quickest lap time of last years FP3 was 1:03.987 min, driven by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

FP3 Lap Times 2020 Austrian GP

