Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 6
Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit
Weather: Overcast & dry
Winter testing is over. Valtteri Bottas drove the quickest lap of week 2 today. He lapped the Catalunya circuit in 1:16.196 on hard tyres.
Both Alex Albon and Kimi Raikkonen spun in the cooler morning conditions.
The fastest lap of testing in 2020 was Bottas's flyer of 1:15.732 min on Day 3 in week 1.
Lap Times Day 6 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:16,196
|79
|Hard
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16,269
|+0,073
|45
|Soft
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:16,276
|+0,080
|65
|Soft
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16,360
|+0,164
|181
|Medium
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16,410
|+0,214
|90
|Medium
|6
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:16,433
|+0,237
|75
|Soft
|7
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point
|1:16,634
|+0,438
|154
|Soft
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:16,820
|+0,624
|163
|Soft
|9
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:16,871
|+0,675
|146
|Hard
|10
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:16,914
|+0,718
|160
|Soft
|11
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:17,037
|+0,841
|86
|Medium
|12
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17,415
|+1,219
|115
|Medium
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17,495
|+1,299
|29
|Medium
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:17,803
|+1,607
|59
|Soft
