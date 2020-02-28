Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 6

Event: Winter test Barcelona

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Overcast & dry

Winter testing is over. Valtteri Bottas drove the quickest lap of week 2 today. He lapped the Catalunya circuit in 1:16.196 on hard tyres.

Both Alex Albon and Kimi Raikkonen spun in the cooler morning conditions.





The fastest lap of testing in 2020 was Bottas's flyer of 1:15.732 min on Day 3 in week 1.

Lap Times Day 6 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

