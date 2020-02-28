Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 6

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W11 testing II on February 28, 2020 in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)

Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather:  Overcast & dry

Winter testing is over. Valtteri Bottas drove the quickest lap of week 2 today. He lapped the Catalunya circuit in 1:16.196 on hard tyres.

Both Alex Albon and Kimi Raikkonen spun in the cooler morning conditions.


The fastest lap of testing in 2020 was Bottas's flyer of 1:15.732 min on Day 3 in week 1.

Lap Times Day 6 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16,19679Hard
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,269+0,07345Soft
33Daniel RicciardoRenault1:16,276+0,08065Soft
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:16,360+0,164181Medium
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,410+0,21490Medium
631Esteban OconRenault1:16,433+0,23775Soft
711Sergio PérezRacing Point1:16,634+0,438154Soft
855Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:16,820+0,624163Soft
963George RussellWilliams1:16,871+0,675146Hard
1026Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:16,914+0,718160Soft
118Romain GrosjeanHaas1:17,037+0,84186Medium
127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,415+1,219115Medium
1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17,495+1,29929Medium
1423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17,803+1,60759Soft

