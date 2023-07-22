Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather: dry 26°C

Tarmac: dry 42°C

Humidity : 36%

Wind : 2 km/h W

Pressure: 987 mbar

Lewis Hamilton scored his 104th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for the nineth time on the Hungaroring. It was the 138th pole for Mercedes.

Q1 Report

In a stunning turn of events during the Qualifying session for the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix, George Russell, last year's pole-sitter, found himself eliminated in Q1. The young British driver expressed his frustration over the team radio, attributing his early exit to heavy traffic in sector three. The American driver, Logan Sargeant, also faced troubles as he ran wide through the chicane, costing him crucial time.

As the clock ticked down in Q1, tensions rose in the Mercedes garage when replays showed Russell tangled in traffic during the final corner. Frustration was evident on his face, while Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, expressed his displeasure by banging his desk. Interestingly, Mercedes opted for a late single flying lap on their second set of tires, deviating from the majority of the field that went for two runs.

The five drivers eliminated in Q1 were Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Kevin Magnussen, and Logan Sargeant.

At the sharp end of the grid, Max Verstappen made an impressive improvement from seventh to second for Red Bull, while his teammate Sergio Perez momentarily took the top spot. However, it was Guanyu Zhou from Alfa Romeo who stole the show with a sensational lap, going fastest of all by two tenths.

As the final minute of Q1 approached, all eyes were on Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. The team had sent their drivers out for just one flying lap, and Hamilton was battling to make it through to Q2. Despite a personal best first sector, he faced tough competition from other drivers fighting for a spot in the next session.

The intense competition and rapidly ramping track conditions meant that the order of the grid was far from settled. With just one second separating the entire field, the last driver to cross the line could have a significant advantage.

Throughout the session, Race Control was vigilant in monitoring track limits, resulting in several lap times being deleted. Drivers had to be cautious not to exceed the track boundaries to avoid penalties.

As the chequered flag waved to signal the end of Q1, the final standings confirmed the elimination of Albon, Tsunoda, Russell, Magnussen, and Sargeant. Meanwhile, Verstappen, Perez, and Zhou emerged as the standout performers of the session.

The drama and surprises of Q1 have set the stage for a highly competitive and thrilling Qualifying session at the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. As the drivers prepare for Q2 and Q3, the battle for pole position remains wide open, promising an electrifying showdown for all F1 fans.

Q2 Report

As the tension mounted at the Hungaroring, the second part of the qualifying session (Q2) for the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix proved to be a rollercoaster of emotions. With only the top 10 drivers advancing to Q3, the battle for grid positions was intense, and some big names faced disappointment.

The session began with an unfortunate turn for Pierre Gasly from Alpine, as his lap time was deleted due to a violation. Gasly's qualifying hopes were dashed, and he joined his teammate Esteban Ocon on the sidelines, both eliminated from Q2.

Despite the double disappointment for Alpine, Fernando Alonso managed to squeeze through into the top 10, securing the 10th spot.

Valtteri Bottas, displaying strong pace, secured a spot in the top four, while Charles Leclerc impressively jumped back into the top 10, knocking out his own teammate.

Lewis Hamilton pushed his way up to second place, putting Carlos Sainz in P10 on the bubble. However, Daniel Ricciardo's improvement to P11 meant he missed the cut for Q3.

In the final minute of Q2, drivers were giving it their all, setting personal best sectors. Nico Hulkenberg managed to get his time up to P10, but Lance Stroll could only go 13th and was eliminated.

Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, acknowledged the risks involved in tire strategy, stating that they preferred not to go out on a second tire but didn't want to risk being left out of Q3.

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap time but was met with disappointment when his time was deleted due to track limits violation at Turn 5. Verstappen, the current championship contender, faced a setback but remained determined.

Despite the setback, Verstappen managed to weave his way through traffic and set a blistering lap time to go top by a sizeable margin. The Dutch driver showed his competitive spirit, putting the disappointment of the deleted lap time behind him.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate, put in a strong performance, clocking a time that was already close to what secured pole position in the previous season. Stroll and Ocon followed behind, but it wasn't enough to secure them a place in the top 10.

As the clock ticked down, drivers were faced with crucial decisions on tire strategy. Nearly everyone pitted for fresh rubber, ready to make one last run to secure their spot in Q3.

The battle in Q2 has set the stage for an exciting Q3 and the race itself. With Verstappen eager to prove himself and Mercedes determined to close the gap, the Hungarian Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Stay tuned for the final part of qualifying to see who will claim pole position and the chance to start from the front of the grid in this high-stakes race.

Q3 Report

In a nail-biting qualifying session at the Hungaroring, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes emerged triumphant, securing pole position for the 2023 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix by a mere 0.003 seconds. The tension on the track was palpable as Hamilton's blistering lap time left fans and competitors in awe. The last time he clinched a pole position was 34 races ago in Jeddah back in 2021.

Hamilton's pole-winning lap came after an intense battle with his closest rival, Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Verstappen expressed his frustration, stating that he had been struggling to find a good balance throughout the weekend. Despite securing second place, the Dutch driver believed he could have been on pole position considering the potential of his car.

Lando Norris of McLaren, who was one of the standout performers of the day, qualified third but expressed disappointment at not being able to secure pole position. The young British driver believed that with a lap time within a tenth of pole, he could have clinched the top spot if he had put the perfect lap together.

The top 10 in the qualifying session were separated by an incredibly tight margin of 0.577 seconds. The competition was fierce, and drivers were pushing their cars to the limits to gain even the slightest advantage. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari put in a strong performance and secured the fourth position, while Sergio Perez of Red Bull had a disappointing qualifying session, ending up in ninth place.

As the clock ticked down, tensions reached a boiling point, and the anticipation among the crowd was palpable. Hamilton was the last driver to cross the line, and the stadium erupted in cheers as he snatched pole position by a whisker. The 0.003-second gap between Hamilton and Verstappen showcased the fierce competition between the two world champions.

With the grid so closely packed, tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable spectacle. Fans can expect a fierce battle for the lead as the top drivers fight for valuable championship points. The Hungaroring, known for its twisty and demanding nature, is sure to test the drivers' skills to the maximum.

The teams will now analyze their data and strategize for the race day, where tire management and strategy will play a crucial role in determining the winner.

The quickest sector times were:

27.782 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 27.033 sec. by Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 21.547 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Last years pole position time was a 1:17.377 min, driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W13.

Qualifying Times 2023 Hungarian GP

