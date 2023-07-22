Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Weather : dry 25°C

Tarmac: dry 45°C

Humidity : 45%

Wind : 3 km/h NW

Pressure: 988 mbar

Hamilton Tops the Charts, Red Bull Faces Stiff Competition

The anticipation is building at the Hungaroring as the clock ticks down to the much-awaited qualifying session for the 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix. With an array of storylines to follow, the stage is set for an epic battle on the track.

Hamilton Leads the Way, Red Bull Faces Challenges

In the third practice session (FP3), Lewis Hamilton showcased his love for the Hungarian circuit by setting the fastest time. The Mercedes driver posted an impressive 1m 17.811s lap on soft tires, putting him six tenths clear of his teammate George Russell, who secured fourth place on the same compound.

However, Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner is not underestimating Mercedes, as he believes they should be strong contenders once times are adjusted for fuel loads and tire compounds. The Red Bull team, which has been dominant in recent races, seems to face a stiffer challenge from the Silver Arrows this weekend. Max Verstappen, who is leading the championship, went second-fastest in FP3, trailing Hamilton by just 0.250s. But the Dutchman may have encountered traffic during his flying lap, potentially impacting his time.

McLaren and Haas Impress, Mixed Fortunes for Ferrari

McLaren continued to display strong form, with Lando Norris securing an impressive fifth place in FP3, and his teammate Daniel Ricciardo aiming to make his mark in qualifying. The Australian, who had limited time in the AlphaTauri car, looks determined to prove his worth on this demanding circuit.

Haas surprised onlookers by showing top-10 potential, especially in qualifying. Although the American team expressed concerns about tire warm-up, they displayed glimpses of speed in FP3.

Ferrari's performance remains uncertain. While they have been competitive in one-lap pace, their struggle with tire wear during races has been evident this season. Will their qualifying prowess continue with the new tire allocation format? Time will tell.

New Tire Allocation Format and the Hunt for Pole Position

The new tire allocation format is set to spice things up in qualifying. Teams are expected to go for one set of hard tires in Q1 and one set of mediums in Q2, while some are strategizing for two sets to secure a good starting position. However, this choice could impact them in the race if they run out of fresh rubber. With track limits potentially playing a role, having a well-set-up car is crucial for a strong qualifying performance.

The Hungarian Grand Prix traditionally demands a high level of downforce and offers limited overtaking opportunities. As the track temperature reaches 46 degrees Celsius, tire management will be crucial during the race. A two-stop strategy is rumored to be the preferred choice to reach the checkered flag.

Final Thoughts and Looking Ahead

With qualifying approaching, the Hungaroring promises an exhilarating Saturday. Red Bull faces challenges from Mercedes, McLaren is a force to be reckoned with, and Haas has raised eyebrows as a top-10 contender.

As the fight for pole position intensifies, the question remains: will Red Bull maintain their dominance, or will Mercedes and other contenders rise to the occasion? The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is setting the stage for an unpredictable and thrilling battle on this go-kart-like circuit.

The quickest sector times were:

28.054 sec. by Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 27.588 sec. by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 21.907 sec. by George Russell (Mercedes)

1:41,480 min was the fastest lap time of last year's (wet) FP3 in Hungary. It was clocked by Nicholas Latifi with the Williams.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Hungarian GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: