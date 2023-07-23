Event: Hungarian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Hungaroring circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

The stage is set for an exhilarating battle at the 2023 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix as the grid positions have been locked in after a thrilling qualifying session. With the top drivers separated by mere fractions of a second, fans are in for a treat at the Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes emerged as the pole-sitter in a heart-stopping finish, beating his arch-rival Max Verstappen by a razor-thin margin of 0.003 seconds. As the anticipation builds, the competitors gear up for an intense showdown on the twisty and demanding circuit. Let's take a closer look at the grid positions and the prospects for today's action-packed race!

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Hungarian GP

Possible 2023 Hungarian F1 GP Race Strategy

As the excitement builds for the 2023 Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling and unpredictable race, thanks to the new qualifying format and intriguing tire strategies. Pirelli boss Mario Isola highlighted the challenges and unpredictability brought about by the new format, resulting in an incredibly close and competitive grid.

Isola remarked on the impressive diversity in the top ten qualifiers, with seven teams represented, showcasing the fierce competition among the drivers. The switch from one tire compound to another in the three phases of qualifying added an extra layer of complexity, with drivers adapting to this change, which was no longer a common occurrence in recent seasons.

Moreover, the track conditions and tire choices also contributed to the intrigue of the qualifying session. The Hungaroring's scorching track temperature, expected to be around 50 °C during the race, brought the Hard compound's suitability into question. Based on the data from FP3, the C5 (Softest) compound didn't appear to be the ideal choice for the race, with the balance shifting towards the two harder compounds, the C3 (Hard) and C4 (Medium).

As a result, a two-stop strategy emerges as the most likely approach for the race. Drivers are expected to start on the C4 compound and run two further stints on the C3, making pit stops for fresh rubber. While a single-stop strategy (Hard-Medium) is possible, it comes with challenges, including performance drop-off and tread life concerns, making it a risky choice.

The strategic decisions of teams and drivers will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the Hungarian Grand Prix. With the grid order already showcasing such tight competition, the race promises to be a spectacular showdown with battles for position and tire management unfolding throughout the event.

As we gear up for the race, the Hungaroring's notorious track evolution and high temperatures are set to test the drivers' skill and adaptability to the limit. Tomorrow's race will undoubtedly be an edge-of-the-seat affair, with potential surprises in store for fans and competitors alike.

