One more Sunday. One ninth place. And now, of all weekends, a virus standing between Kimi Antonelli and history.

Kimi Antonelli has fallen ill on the eve of the Mexican GP weekend, where he can become Formula 1's youngest-ever world champion.

Is Antonelli fit to race in Mexico?

Mercedes confirmed that the 20-year-old missed all Thursday media activities because of a "viral illness".

"We expect him to be back tomorrow," the team said.

What does Antonelli need to win the title?

The maths is simple. Antonelli needs only P9 on Sunday to secure the championship, after narrowly missing his first match point in Austin. The full picture is in the 2026 F1 standings.

Why are so many F1 drivers getting sick?

Antonelli is not alone. Valtteri Bottas is also unwell in Mexico, and Max Verstappen says sickness is common as the long season reaches its closing stages.

"These triple headers put a lot of strain on the body," Verstappen said.

"Typically, at this time of year, not only the drivers but also mechanics and other team staff begin to fall ill."

"The body is under a lot of stress, and at some point, it simply needs time to recover."

What did Alonso say about Antonelli?

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, was notably complimentary about Antonelli amid his ongoing criticism of the "low" quality of drivers at the back of the grid following his Austin clash with Alex Albon.

"Certainly, when I see the results on Sundays, it seems his performance is always close to perfect," Alonso said.

"He never makes mistakes or has bad races. So that consistency and winning spirit have probably been the best thing about this year for him."

Fast Facts: Antonelli in Mexico Driver Kimi Antonelli Age 20 Illness Viral Title target P9 on Sunday Venue Mexico City GP

Related: 2026 Mexico City GP: Antonelli's Inevitable Rise To F1 Glory?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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