 Skip to main content
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session MX Mexico City Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Perez Reveals Secret Behind Endless Donuts in Mexico Show Run

  PREV 
Perez Reveals Secret Behind Endless Donuts in Mexico Show Run
Leopold 1 min read
Share

Around 100,000 fans watched Sergio Perez spin donuts along Paseo de la Reforma. The car doing it was not quite what it seemed.

Sergio Perez has revealed why the mystery Cadillac-liveried car used in his Mexico City show run was able to perform seemingly endless donuts.

Which car did Perez drive in the Mexico City show run?

Fans quickly noticed that the machine Perez drove along Paseo de la Reforma was not Cadillac's current Formula 1 car.

It was actually one of the modified Formula 2 cars used as an APXGP machine in Brad Pitt's F1 movie, repainted in Cadillac colours because the new team has no historic F1 machinery of its own.

The underlying car was a Dallara F2 2018, with modifications originally made to make the movie cars resemble Formula 1 machinery.

Why could Perez do endless donuts?

When asked about driving it, Perez said the biggest difference from a normal show car was how easily it coped with repeated low-speed running.

"Normally, when you do show runs, you're always very worried about the cooling of the car," he smiled.

"This one was really, really good at it. I could do endless donuts with it, so it was really enjoyable."

How many fans watched Perez's show run?

The show run attracted an estimated 100,000 people ahead of Perez's 300th Grand Prix start.

Fast Facts: Perez show run
DriverSergio Perez
LiveryCadillac
Base carDallara F2 2018
Film roleAPXGP car, F1 movie
CrowdAbout 100,000

Related: Perez Plays Down Retirement Talk Before 300th GP at Home

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast