Around 100,000 fans watched Sergio Perez spin donuts along Paseo de la Reforma. The car doing it was not quite what it seemed.

Sergio Perez has revealed why the mystery Cadillac-liveried car used in his Mexico City show run was able to perform seemingly endless donuts.

Which car did Perez drive in the Mexico City show run?

Fans quickly noticed that the machine Perez drove along Paseo de la Reforma was not Cadillac's current Formula 1 car.

It was actually one of the modified Formula 2 cars used as an APXGP machine in Brad Pitt's F1 movie, repainted in Cadillac colours because the new team has no historic F1 machinery of its own.

The underlying car was a Dallara F2 2018, with modifications originally made to make the movie cars resemble Formula 1 machinery.

Why could Perez do endless donuts?

When asked about driving it, Perez said the biggest difference from a normal show car was how easily it coped with repeated low-speed running.

"Normally, when you do show runs, you're always very worried about the cooling of the car," he smiled.

"This one was really, really good at it. I could do endless donuts with it, so it was really enjoyable."

How many fans watched Perez's show run?

The show run attracted an estimated 100,000 people ahead of Perez's 300th Grand Prix start.

Fast Facts: Perez show run Driver Sergio Perez Livery Cadillac Base car Dallara F2 2018 Film role APXGP car, F1 movie Crowd About 100,000

Related: Perez Plays Down Retirement Talk Before 300th GP at Home

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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