Mekies: Red Bull Start Problem Will Remain Until 2027

Red Bull has the pace to fight at the front. It keeps giving ground away in the first few metres.

Red Bull's season-long weakness off the line is unlikely to be fully solved until next year's car, according to team principal Laurent Mekies.

Both Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar again struggled at the start in Austin, with Hadjar saying the clutch system remains a major problem and should be redesigned.

Why are Red Bull's starts so poor?

Mekies said the issue is too complex for a quick fix.

"This is a complex problem," he said in Mexico.

"Performance in the first few metres affects pretty much every department in our factory, except perhaps aerodynamics."

"It involves the engine, the gearbox, the clutch. There are many things involved."

Has Red Bull improved its starts in 2026?

He said Red Bull has improved compared with the beginning of the season, but is still behind its rivals.

"We are not the best when it comes to starting performance," the Frenchman acknowledged.

"And the fact that our car has been significantly improved since then, allowing us to compete at the front, makes this disadvantage even more painful."

When will Red Bull fix its start problem?

Mekies expects some progress before the end of 2026, but not a complete solution.

"We won't have the best starts in the field by the end of the season," he warned.

"That would require some significant hardware changes, and we won't be able to do that until we look ahead to next year."

Fast Facts: Red Bull starts Team Red Bull Racing Issue Race starts Areas Engine, gearbox, clutch Full fix 2027 car Source Laurent Mekies

Related: Verstappen: No Team Boss Could Replace Mekies, Not Even Wolff

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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