Oliver Bearman knows where he wants to race in 2027. The hold-up, he insists, is not his to solve.

Oliver Bearman says he still wants to remain with Haas in 2027, amid reports that salary negotiations may be holding up a new deal.

Why has Bearman's new Haas deal not been announced?

Recent rumours have suggested Bearman's management is seeking a major pay rise, reportedly to around EUR6 million for next season.

When asked about his future in Mexico, the Ferrari junior said his preference is clear.

"I want to continue with Haas. That's definitely my goal," said Bearman.

"There are a few things in the background that we're working on, but it's been very clear that continuing with Haas will be my target."

What did Bearman say about the delay?

Bearman added that the delay is not his decision.

"It's not really in my hands, I can tell you that," he said.

"If it was up to me, it would have already been announced a long time ago. There are a few bigger-picture things that we're working on."

Is Haas looking at other drivers?

Blick newspaper reports that Haas may now be examining alternatives.

Earlier this week, the team reportedly ran a 2023 Formula 1 car at Spielberg with three Japanese drivers, using an unbranded transporter for the private test.

Among them was Toyota-backed Ryo Hirakawa, who is also driving in FP1 in Mexico.

Fast Facts: Bearman and Haas Driver Oliver Bearman Team Haas Goal Stay in 2027 Reported ask About EUR6m (rumour) Haas test Spielberg, 2023 car

Related: Bearman Reveals Ferrari's Role in Delayed Haas F1 Deal

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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