Russell Tips Ferrari's Smaller Turbo for Mexico Advantage

Mexico City's thin air punishes turbo lag. George Russell thinks Ferrari is built to cope with it better than most.

Ferrari is being tipped as a potential favourite in Mexico because its smaller turbo could prove an advantage at the circuit's extreme altitude.

Why could Ferrari be strong in Mexico?

George Russell said the new-generation power units face an unusual challenge this weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"I think turbo lag is going to be a big factor for a lot of teams," he said on Thursday.

"There's obviously no secret that the likes of Ferrari have a smaller turbo than most, so they probably have quite an advantage in this regard."

Does Leclerc think Ferrari is the favourite?

Charles Leclerc, however, played down the favourite tag.

"Whether we are the favourites for this weekend, I don't fully agree," said the Ferrari driver.

"I think Mercedes remain the favourites wherever we go. Red Bull are very, very strong as well recently."

What is Ferrari's real weakness, according to Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton said Ferrari's remaining races will increasingly be used to test ideas for 2027, while again identifying the engine as a key weakness.

"We need to maintain the chassis' strengths, which are excellent, and make sure we have a competitive engine because if we had, we would have been fighting for first place," he said.

"We lose too much on the straights."

Will the altitude hurt Honda and the other engines?

Honda's Shintaro Orihara, meanwhile, expects the altitude challenge to affect every manufacturer.

"I think power issues won't just affect Honda, but other manufacturers as well," he said.

"We may need to limit engine performance. That's the worst-case scenario."

Fast Facts: Ferrari in Mexico Venue Mexico City GP Key factor Turbo lag at altitude Ferrari edge Smaller turbo Leclerc tips Mercedes Source George Russell

Related: Mexico's Extreme Altitude Raises Fresh F1 Engine Concerns

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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