Lewis Hamilton is 41. Rwanda's first Grand Prix is scheduled for 2031. He is not ruling out being on the grid for it.

Lewis Hamilton says he has no intention of putting an age limit on his Formula 1 career, and has left open the possibility of racing in Rwanda when the new Grand Prix arrives in the early 2030s.

The comments come as Sergio Perez has said his new Cadillac contract, taking him close to 40, will be his last.

Could Hamilton race in the Rwanda Grand Prix?

Hamilton is already 41, but told Corriere della Sera he still feels capable of extending his career well beyond his current Ferrari deal, which runs through 2027.

Asked about the Rwanda GP, scheduled to begin in 2031, Hamilton replied: "There's never been anyone like me in 70 years of Formula 1. I'm built differently from the others."

How does Hamilton see age in F1?

"Obviously, there will be age-related challenges that I can't predict, but there are also many preconceptions," the seven-time world champion added.

What did Hamilton say about his reaction times?

The Briton pointed to his reaction times in Austin as evidence that age has not yet dulled him.

"Did you see my reaction times in the last race in Austin? They're faster than those of young drivers."

"There are a lot of tools you can use to continue training your mind and body. It all depends on how willing you are to sacrifice everything else."

"I still love F1. At 41, I feel competitive."

Fast Facts: Hamilton and Rwanda Driver Lewis Hamilton Age 41 Ferrari deal Through 2027 Rwanda GP debut 2031 Source Corriere della Sera

Related: Verstappen Joins Marko in Defending Controversial Rwanda F1 Deal

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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