Verstappen Joins Marko in Defending Controversial Rwanda F1 Deal

Max Verstappen has become the latest prominent Formula 1 figure to defend the sport's controversial decision to race in Rwanda.

Verstappen Echoes Marko's Defence of Controversial Rwanda Grand Prix

Dr Helmut Marko last week argued that a world championship should include all regions and that criticism of Rwanda should be viewed in the context of other countries already on the calendar.

Verstappen struck a similar tone when asked about the political and human rights controversy surrounding the new African GP.

"You could say all that about a lot of countries," said the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen Avoids Political Debate Over Rwanda's F1 Future

The four-time world champion said he does not intend to involve himself deeply in the political debate.

"We'll see then," he said when asked whether he might still be racing by the time the event begins in the early 2030s.

"I've been there before, so yeah, fine."

Verstappen has indeed already visited Rwanda, completing FIA-mandated community service in Kigali in December 2024 by working with junior competitors in a grassroots motorsport programme.

Hamilton Supports African Grand Prix but Acknowledges Human Rights Concerns

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, also backed Formula 1's return to Africa, although he acknowledged the criticism surrounding Rwanda.

"It's about more than just one country," he said.

"It's about the continent itself, and there are so many beautiful countries within it."

Hamilton said staging the race should not mean ignoring the wider political situation.

"Going there doesn't mean that you neglect the things that are happening there," added the Ferrari driver.

He concluded: "I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine."

"I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping we get to at some stage."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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