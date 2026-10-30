Barrichello Returns to His 2011 Williams at Interlagos

Rubens Barrichello thought his 2011 goodbye at Interlagos was the last one. Fifteen years later, he gets another.

Rubens Barrichello will return to the wheel of his 2011 Williams at Interlagos next weekend as part of the Brazilian GP celebrations.

When will Barrichello drive the Williams FW33?

Auto Hebdo reports that the Brazilian will drive the FW33 on Sunday, November 8, 15 years after his final Formula 1 appearance at his home circuit.

What did Barrichello say about his Interlagos return?

Barrichello, 54, said: "I didn't think it would be my last farewell when I said goodbye to my fans at Interlagos in 2011."

"And thankfully, it wasn't. See you at Interlagos on November 8th."

"It's really going to happen, and with the same Williams as in 2011!"

What is Barrichello most looking forward to?

The former Ferrari, Brawn GP and Williams driver added that he "can't wait to devour the Interlagos straight" again.

Fast Facts: Barrichello at Interlagos Driver Rubens Barrichello Car Williams FW33 Date Sunday, November 8 Venue Interlagos Gap 15 years

Related: Barrichello, 54, still loves speed since his Le Mans return

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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