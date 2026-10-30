Fernando Alonso had a chance to soften his words in Mexico. He chose to sharpen them instead.

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his criticism of the drivers at the back of the Formula 1 grid, prompting pushback from Alex Albon and several rivals in Mexico.

After his Austin clash with Albon, Alonso had said the "quality of the drivers" in the bottom third of the grid was "quite low".

What did Alonso say about the drivers at the back?

When asked about it again in Mexico, Alonso refused to soften the criticism.

"I think there's simply a very low level of driving skill and a lack of talent," said the 45-year-old.

"When you make mistakes repeatedly throughout the season and have first-lap crashes in 50 percent of your races, if I were the team principal I wouldn't be happy."

How did Albon respond to Alonso?

Albon admitted the comments were difficult to hear from a driver he grew up admiring.

"I have huge respect for Fernando," he said of the two-time champion. "I looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid."

"Obviously, it's not nice to hear those comments in many ways. But at the same time, I don't agree. It's as simple as that."

Do Sainz and Leclerc agree with Alonso?

Albon's Williams teammate Carlos Sainz also rejected Alonso's assessment.

"All of us drivers have more than enough talent to be fighting at the top," he said.

"If you put most drivers in a top car, they'd fight for poles and wins."

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, said the current standard on the grid is "super, super high" from front to back.

Fast Facts: Alonso talent row Critic Fernando Alonso Age 45 Trigger Austin clash with Albon Pushback Albon, Sainz, Leclerc Claim Lack of talent

Related: Alonso Faces Backlash Over Harsh Albon Comments After Austin Clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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