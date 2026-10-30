MotoGP Rider Revolt Puts F1's Qatar Finale in Doubt?

MotoGP gets to Losail first. What happens there next week could tell Formula 1 a lot about its own Gulf finale.

Formula 1 drivers are watching MotoGP's growing Qatar controversy closely as uncertainty continues over F1's own planned Middle East finale.

What are MotoGP riders demanding in Qatar?

MotoGP is still scheduled to race at Losail next week, but reports say around two-thirds of riders expressed opposition at Phillip Island and are now seeking written safety guarantees, including an evacuation plan if the regional conflict suddenly escalates.

Championship management has reportedly reminded riders of their contractual obligations to attend. That is an interesting detail, given MotoGP and Formula 1 are now both under Liberty Media ownership.

What do F1 drivers think about racing in Qatar?

When asked about the situation in Mexico, Charles Leclerc said the picture could still change quickly.

"I think nobody knows at the moment," he said.

"It can change from one day to another. Things can ramp up."

"At the moment, it looks like the right thing from what we've seen in MotoGP, but I just think these things can change day to day."

Will the GPDA get involved?

Alex Albon said the MotoGP riders were right to demand guarantees.

"I think the riders are doing the right things in getting the insurance assurances they're asking for," said the Williams driver.

He added that the issue has not yet been discussed extensively within the GPDA, but is likely to be.

"It's definitely one of the topics that are probably on the list of things we need to discuss," Albon said.

Could Imola replace Qatar and Abu Dhabi?

Formula 1 is due to race in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, with Imola still being prepared as a possible replacement finale if the Gulf races are cancelled.

Fast Facts: F1 Gulf finale Qatar GP November 29 Abu Dhabi GP December 6 Backup venue Imola MotoGP riders opposed About two-thirds (reported) MotoGP at Losail Next week

Related: UK Travel Warning Gives F1 Way Out of Gulf Races?

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics