F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Weather: dry 26.6°C

Tarmac: dry 44.1°C

Humidity : 52.3%

Wind : 3.4 m/s SE

Pressure: 1003.7 bar

Valtteri Bottas scored his 13th F1 pole position at the 70th Anniversary qualifying session today. He will start from P1 for the 2nd time on Silverstone during his F1 career tomorrow. It was the 116th pole for Mercedes.

Q1

Both Haas drivers immediately left the pits when the session began. Sergio Perez was still replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. With 5 minutes to go the suspects who had to try harder to get into Q2 were: Alexander Albon (Red Bull), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).





After the session was over Albon improved enough to make it into Q2 and pushed He ended up on P3 and pushed out AlphaTauri driver Daniel Kvyat.

Q2

Because the soft C4 tyres are much to soft to start the race, all cars except Max Verstappen started the session on Medium (C3) tyres. The Dutchman choose the Hard compound (C2) so he could tyre and start the race on that compound. After the first stint Valtteri Bottas was fastest with a 1:25.785. Hamilton was 2nd and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo was surprisingly 3rd. Nico Hulkenberg had a hars moment coming out of Chapel, were he run wide and did some lawn mowing with the pink Racing Point.

The second stint of Q2 not all drivers went out to defend or improve their position. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point), Romain Grosjean (Haas) and George Russell (Williams) had 5 minutes to improve their lap time. Vettel had to go out on a new set of soft tyres. Verstappen didn't go out on medium tyres to defend his position.

Q3

In the first stint Verstappen, Albon and Ricciardo used the medium tyre to set their lap time. Hamilton ended up on P1 with 1:25.284 min. Bottas was second and Ricciardo who also used the medium (C3) tyres was 3rd.

In the second stint Verstappen switched to the red (C4) tyre, to try and place the RB16 on P3 behind both Mercedes'. He wasn't quick enough, Bottas was and snatched pole position from his team mate Hamilton.

Last week Lewis Hamilton also scored pole. The British champion then did with a 1:24.303 min in the Mercedes W11 on soft (C3) tyres.

Qualifying Times 70th Anniversary GP

