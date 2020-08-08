Third Free F1 Practice Results 70th Anniversary GP

F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W11 in the pits

Weather: dry  24.3°C
Tarmac: dry  35.0°C
Humidity : 61.7%
Wind : 3.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 1003.7 bar

McLaren driver Lando Norris was the first to put up a lap time on the leaderboard this FP3 practice for the special 70th Anniversary F1 GP. He clocked his first lap on 1:29.236 min.

After 30 minutes both Mercedes cars again topped the timetable, with Lewis Hamilton on top and Valtteri Bottas only 0.182s behind him. Both used only the (red) Softs until now.


With 19 minutes to go Norris scored P1 on Medium tyres. He was only just 0.078 quicker than the Mercedes driver.

You could see Sebastian Vettel was trying to get the most he could get out of the Soft tyres. In his in-lap he drove very slowly to warm up the delegate compound as smooth as possible.

Bottas and Hamilton will battle for pole again. 3rd place will be a real battle between, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg and maybe even Charles Leclerc.

Last weeks fastest FP3 time on Silverstone was 1:25.873 min driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP3 Times Table 70th Anniversary GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:26.62114Soft
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:26.784+0.163s14Soft
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.202+0.581s19Medium
427Nico HülkenbergRacing Point1:27.256+0.635s15Soft
518Lance StrollRacing Point1:27.263+0.642s14Soft
616Charles LeclercFerrari1:27.328+0.707s17Soft
733Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27.455+0.834s12Soft
823Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27.474+0.853s14Soft
931Esteban OconRenault1:27.496+0.875s14Soft
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:27.627+1.006s21Soft
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:27.659+1.038s14Soft
1226Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:27.754+1.133s17Soft
135Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27.811+1.190s19Soft
143Daniel RicciardoRenault1:27.815+1.194s11Soft
158Romain GrosjeanHaas1:28.076+1.455s14Soft
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:28.125+1.504s13Soft
1763George RussellWilliams1:28.349+1.728s16Soft
1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28.468+1.847s12Soft
197Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28.538+1.917s11Soft
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:28.763+2.142s15Soft

