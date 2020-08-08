F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Weather: dry 24.3°C

Tarmac: dry 35.0°C

Humidity : 61.7%

Wind : 3.2 m/s NW

Pressure: 1003.7 bar

McLaren driver Lando Norris was the first to put up a lap time on the leaderboard this FP3 practice for the special 70th Anniversary F1 GP. He clocked his first lap on 1:29.236 min.

After 30 minutes both Mercedes cars again topped the timetable, with Lewis Hamilton on top and Valtteri Bottas only 0.182s behind him. Both used only the (red) Softs until now.





With 19 minutes to go Norris scored P1 on Medium tyres. He was only just 0.078 quicker than the Mercedes driver.

You could see Sebastian Vettel was trying to get the most he could get out of the Soft tyres. In his in-lap he drove very slowly to warm up the delegate compound as smooth as possible.

Bottas and Hamilton will battle for pole again. 3rd place will be a real battle between, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg and maybe even Charles Leclerc.

Last weeks fastest FP3 time on Silverstone was 1:25.873 min driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W11.

FP3 Times Table 70th Anniversary GP

