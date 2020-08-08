F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Race on Silverstone

F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Race Track: Silverstone

Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

The starting grid for the special 70th Anniversary Formula 1 Grand Prix is still provisional, because Esteban Ocon probably will be penalized for holding up George Russell in Q1.

Around one hour before the start of the 70th Anniversary GP the official start grid will be published.





F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary GP

