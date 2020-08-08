F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Race on Silverstone

F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary GP

All info you need to see before the 70th Anniversary GP starts
F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT

The starting grid for the special 70th Anniversary Formula 1 Grand Prix is still provisional, because Esteban Ocon probably will be penalized for holding up George Russell in Q1.

Around one hour before the start of the 70th Anniversary GP the official start grid will be published.


PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
    177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:25,154M (C3)
    244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:25,217+0,063sM (C3)
    327Nico HülkenbergRacing Point1:26,082+0,928sM (C3)
    433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26,176+1,022sH (C4)
    53Daniel RicciardoRenault1:26,297+1,143sM (C3)
    618Lance StrollRacing Point1:26,428+1,274sM (C3)
    710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:26,534+1,380sM (C3)
    816Charles LeclercFerrari1:26,614+1,460sM (C3)
    923Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:26,669+1,515sM (C3)
  104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:26,778+1,624sM (C3)
  1131Esteban OconRenault1:27,011+1,857sfree
  125Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27,078+1,924sfree
  1355Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:27,083+1,929sfree
  148Romain GrosjeanHaas1:27,254+2,100sfree
  1563George RussellWilliams1:27,455+2,301sfree
  1626Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:27,882+2,728sfree
  1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:28,236+3,082sfree
  186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:28,430+3,276sfree
  1999Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28,433+3,279sfree
  207Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28,493+3,339sfree

 

