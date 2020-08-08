F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary Grand Prix Race on Silverstone

F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone
Start time:14:10 local | 14:10 GMT | 07:10 PT
The starting grid for the special 70th Anniversary Formula 1 Grand Prix is still provisional, because Esteban Ocon probably will be penalized for holding up George Russell in Q1.
Around one hour before the start of the 70th Anniversary GP the official start grid will be published.
F1 Starting Grid 70th Anniversary GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:25,154
|M (C3)
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:25,217
|+0,063s
|M (C3)
|3
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Racing Point
|1:26,082
|+0,928s
|M (C3)
|4
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26,176
|+1,022s
|H (C4)
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:26,297
|+1,143s
|M (C3)
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:26,428
|+1,274s
|M (C3)
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:26,534
|+1,380s
|M (C3)
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:26,614
|+1,460s
|M (C3)
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|1:26,669
|+1,515s
|M (C3)
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26,778
|+1,624s
|M (C3)
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:27,011
|+1,857s
|free
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:27,078
|+1,924s
|free
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|1:27,083
|+1,929s
|free
|14
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:27,254
|+2,100s
|free
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:27,455
|+2,301s
|free
|16
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|1:27,882
|+2,728s
|free
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:28,236
|+3,082s
|free
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:28,430
|+3,276s
|free
|19
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28,433
|+3,279s
|free
|20
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28,493
|+3,339s
|free
