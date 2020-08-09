70th Anniversary Grand Prix Results

9 August 2020 by
 3
Brundle: Verstappen may have won 2020 title

F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

70th Anniversary Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Max Verstappen wins!

Weather: dry  24.°C
Tarmac: dry  42.9°C
Humidity : 61.4%
Wind : 3.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 1001.2 bar

Max Verstappen won the 70th Anniversary F1 GP today. He started from P4 and won his 9th F1 race of his career at Silverstone. It was the 63th victory for Red Bull and Verstappen's 1st of the 2020 season.

The start of the race was without any problems. Sebastian Vettel had a very bad start and lost 9 places, because he spun off the track nearly collided with the two McLaren's. Max Verstappen who started in the Red Bull from P4, overtook Nico Hulkenberg for P3 already at the start.


Valtteri Bottas was able to stay ahead of Lewis Hamilton. After six laps Valtteri Bottas already got a radio message about his left tyres being critical.

After 7 laps Alexander Albon was to first who pitted to switch from medium to hard compound Pirelli tyres under his Red Bull Racing car.

Verstappen who was the only driver that started on the hard tyres was able to keep up with the pace of both Mercedes drivers and even could put pressure on Hamilton. After lap 13 Bottas pitted to get a new set of hard tyres. One lap later Hamilton did the same which gave Verstappen the lead of the race.

After both Mercedes drivers got new tyres they were unable to close the gap to Verstappen. The Red Bull driver even made the gap bigger towards Bottas. He pitted in lap 26 and came back on track right behind Bottas, who he passed right away on Luffield corner to take back the lead.

At the end of lap 32 Verstappen and Bottas pitted both. Bottas had to pit for new tyres to try and attack the Dutch driver. Red Bull reacted by also pit for new tyres to stay ahead of the Finnish driver.

Because it looked like race leader Hamilton was going to do a 1 stopper, Verstappen got the radio message in lap 41 to attack the British driver. Verstappen closed in quite fast and Mercedes reacted by pitting Hamilton for fresh hard tires. After his pitstop Hamilton dropped back to P4 behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and Verstappen took over the lead of the race.

With five laps to go Hamilton was already behind his teammate to battle for P2. Both drivers received a radio call from the team that the were free to race but had to keep it clean. In lap 50 Hamilton overtook Bottas with DRS.

 

Anniversary GP Results
FP1 70th Anniversary
FP2 70th Anniversary
FP3 70th Anniversary
Quali 70th Anniversary
Startgrid 70th Anniversary

✅ Check out 2020 F1 Championship Standings
✅ Check out 2020 F1 Calendar

 

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Rankings

 

Classification 70th Anniversary GP

PosNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
133Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:19:41.99352
4
25
244United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes01:19:53.31952
2
19
377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Germany Mercedes01:20:01.22452
1
15
416Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:20:11.28252
8
12
523Thailand Alexander Albon
Austria Red Bull01:20:21.13952
9
10
618Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Racing Point01:20:24.53152
6
8
727Germany Nico Hülkenberg
United Kingdom Racing Point01:20:37.94452
3
6
831France Esteban Ocon
France Renault01:20:46.76652
14
4
94United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren01:20:47.53752
10
2
1026Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
Italy AlphaTauri01:20:51.66252
16
1
1110France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri01:20:52.63552
7
0
125Germany Sebastian Vettel
Italy Ferrari01:20:55.36352
11
0
1355Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
United Kingdom McLaren01:20:56.06352
12
0
143Australia Daniel Ricciardo
France Renault01:19:48.64451
5
0
157Finland Kimi Räikkönen
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:20:05.03751
20
0
168France Romain Grosjean
United States Haas01:20:07.20751
13
0
1799Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Switzerland Alfa Romeo01:20:13.00751
19
0
1863United Kingdom George Russell
United Kingdom Williams01:20:13.88951
15
0
196Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams01:20:14.49651
18
0
Ret20Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+9 laps43
17
0

Fastest lap: 1:28.451 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W11 in lap 43 @239.766 km/h

Check out more items on this website about:

3 F1 Fan comments on “70th Anniversary Grand Prix Results

  1. David Gladwin

    Well, well. What a surprise, Hamilton to overtake Bottas via a coded message. At least Leclerc upheld the best Ferrari could do. I feel for Magnussen as his car dies yet again.

    Reply
  2. I can't remember

    Why did Racing Point pull Hulk in for a pit stop? His tires were the same age as Stroll's but Hulk lost 3 or 4 positions and Stroll finished ahead of him. That's gratitude for you, Perez will return for the next race.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.