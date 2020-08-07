First Free F1 Practice Results 70th Anniversary GP

F1 Race Event: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Race Track: Silverstone

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W11 on Silverstone

Weather: dry  26.2°C
Tarmac: dry  34.4°C
Humidity : 43.9%
Wind : 2.5 m/s W
Pressure: 1001.5 bar

The weather during the first practice for the 70th Anniversary GP is set to be scorching today with highs around 32ºC.

Nico Hulkenberg once again drove for Racing Point in place of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas has been confirmed to be staying at Mercedes for 2021.


The FIA also did their verdict on the protest made by Renault on the "pink Mercedes" saga. Racing point have been fined € 400.000,- and been deducted 15 points after Renault's appeal into the legality of the RP20 brake ducts was analysed.

A few changes were made to the track since last weekend. The kerb section at turn 14 has been extended and the tyre barrier has been made longer where Daniil Kvyat crashed last weekend and nearly hit the unprotected steel barrier.

Hulkenberg did a much better job than last week by being 4th quickest.Scuderia Ferrari also showed they did their homework much better than last week as both drivers showed to have similar pace as both Red Bull's and Racing Points this morning.

The quickest lap time 1:27.422 of last weeks FP was set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

FP1 Times Table 70th Anniversary GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
177Valtteri BottasMercedes1:26.16620Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:26.304+0.138s22Soft
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26.893+0.727s23Soft
427Nico HülkenbergRacing Point1:26.942+0.776s24Soft
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:27.062+0.896s19Soft
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:27.280+1.114s21Soft
75Sebastian VettelFerrari1:27.498+1.332s20Soft
818Lance StrollRacing Point1:27.539+1.373s25Soft
926Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:27.653+1.487s26Soft
1031Esteban OconRenault1:27.701+1.535s22Soft
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:27.707+1.541s23Soft
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:27.846+1.680s25Soft
138Romain GrosjeanHaas1:27.908+1.742s25Soft
1455Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:28.138+1.972s27Soft
1563George RussellWilliams1:28.170+2.004s23Soft
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:28.226+2.060s23Soft
173Daniel RicciardoRenault1:28.511+2.345s22Soft
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28.655+2.489s23Soft
1988Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:28.960+2.794s22Soft
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:29.319+3.153s17Soft

