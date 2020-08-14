First Free F1 Practice Results Spanish F1 GP (FP1)

F1 Race Event: Spanish Grand Prix

Race Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: dry 27.8-30.4°C

Tarmac: dry 35-2-44.5°C

Humidity : 60.8-51.4%

Wind : 2.3 m/s S

Pressure: 1001.5 bar

The first practice for the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix was driven under dry and warm circumstances. It's the first time in history that the Spanish GP will be driven in the very hot month of August.

Sergio Perez was allowed back behind the wheel of the Racing Point RP20, having now tested negative for Covid-19. He was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the last 2 races.





At Williams reserve driver Roy Nissany was allowed to get behind the wheel of George Russell's car to drive the complete FP1. The Israelien driver is the first to represent his country in Formula 1. He only was 0.3s slower than the other Williams driver Nicholas Latifi.

Red Bull had brought quite a big update to Barcelona. The rear wing looked to be completely new. The wing-end plates now have curved pieces in it and the horizontal lowest wing had a different shape.

Last years quickest lap time in FP1 was a 1:17.951 min, set by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W10.

FP1 Times Table 2020 Spanish GP

